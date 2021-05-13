Commissioner's twitter art
North Texas saw 56 athletes earn the Commissioner's Academic Medal from Conference USA on Thursday.

The North Texas athletics department saw 56 of its athletes earn the Commissioner's Academic Medal from Conference USA on Thursday.

Athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or better to attain the highest academic honor given out by the league.

UNT had three more of its athletes earn the distinction when compared to a year ago. Athletes from 12 different UNT programs received a medal, including 12 from the women's track and cross country team.

UNT had 218 athletes earn a spot on the C-USA Commission's Honor Roll that was released earlier in the week. Athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better to earn a spot on the Commissioner's Honor Roll. 

