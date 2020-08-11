North Texas coach Seth Littrell was winding up a teleconference on Monday when he offered a promising take on some of the young players in the program.
“We have some talented players in this last class,” Littrell said. “We will have some young guys who can step in and help us with depth. Some will be on the field a lot this year.”
UNT’s hopes to bounce back from a 4-8 season will depend in part on how those players fare.
The Mean Green lost 14 seniors who were listed as starters or co-starters for its season-ending game against UAB last fall. The good news for UNT is that the program has recruited at a high level the last two years.
The Mean Green ranked second among Conference USA programs in 247Sports’ 2020 recruiting class ratings and fourth in the site’s 2019 rundown.
UNT is banking on the members of both classes playing vital roles at some point. The departure of so many key players after last season opens up the possibility that time could come sooner rather than later.
The Mean Green’s most important loss was a quarterback, where the departure of Mason Fine leaves a glaring hole.
UNT has needs beyond quarterback, though, particularly on its offensive line, at defensive end and in its defensive backfield.
Littrell and his veteran players have pointed to a number of newcomers who could help fill those voids.
Offensive lineman Anterrious Gray has dropped more than 20 pounds since his time at Northwest Mississippi Community College and is seeing time in practice with UNT’s starting offensive line. Gray is now listed at 307 pounds.
“Gray has worked at the guard positions and is really athletic,” Littrell said.
UNT returns most of its key linebackers, including starters KD Davis and Tyreke Davis. There are some talented players behind that duo.
KD Davis listed Gabriel and Grayson Murphy among the linebackers who have made an impression during the NCAA’s return-to-play period this summer and the early stages of fall workouts. The brothers were among the highest rated players in UNT’s 2019 recruiting class and redshirted last season.
Senior wide receiver Jalen Darden will be one of UNT’s key playmakers on offense again this fall. He led the Mean Green in all three major receiving categories last season when he caught 76 passes for 736 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The question for UNT is who will complement him and Jyaire Shorter, who burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman last fall when he caught nine touchdown passes.
Darden included Kealon Jackson and Damon Ward, who were members of UNT’s 2019 recruiting class, on his list of receivers who have made an early impression.
Deonte Simpson, another 2019 signee, emerged as a key contributor last fall when he caught 18 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. UNT planned to redshirt Simpson but changed course when it lost Rico Bussey Jr. for the season with a knee injury.
“We have been working sunup to sundown with the quarterbacks,” Darden said. “We have been working with them even when the coaches haven’t been around.”
UNT is hoping the work those players have put in and the talent it has brought in over the last two recruiting cycles will pay dividends this fall.
The Mean Green’s chances to return to the postseason after missing out last year could depend on it.