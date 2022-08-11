North Texas made quite a case for having one of the best groups of running backs in Conference USA, and quite possibly the entire Group of Five, last season.
The old cliché in football is that when one player goes down, it gives the next man in line a chance to thrive.
The problem is that adage often doesn't work out.
Perhaps the biggest reason UNT played in a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons last fall is that when the Mean Green's depth at running back was tested, the players they turned to come through.
Three running backs combined for six 100-yard performances during a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season.
Some of the players have changed since last season, but UNT's approach of leaning on its depth and talent at the position will remain the same heading into the 2022 season. The Mean Green are quickly closing in on their opener at UTEP on Aug. 27.
"The depth we have is a great advantage," UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs said. "We rotated a lot of different backs last year. It’s a tough position with rolled ankles, shoulders, fingers. Things happen. To be able to put another guy in and not have a drop-off or take advantage when a guy is hot helps."
UNT turned to its running game last season after starting 1-6 and ripped off five straight wins to become bowl eligible. The Mean Green averaged 283 rushing yards per game in that span.
Ikaika Ragsdale helped spark that run and had three 100-yard games in that stretch. The success UNT enjoyed in that span has built the Mean Green's confidence in their ability to run the ball effectively again.
UNT ranked fifth nationally with an average of 233.5 rushing yards per game in 2021.
"We can be even better this year," Ragsdale said. "We can be one of the best groups in the country."
UNT will have Oscar Adaway III back this season after he missed all of last year with a torn ACL. Throw in Ragsdale, Ayo Adeyi and Isaiah Johnson and UNT has quite a bit of talent to work with.
"All of us play differently," Ragsdale said. "The defense has to adjust to every one of us. It’s a different running back every time. That makes it hard on a defense."
That was the case in UNT's biggest game of last season. The Mean Green needed a win over unbeaten and nationally ranked UTSA in its regular season finale to become bowl eligible.
UNT pulled through in a 45-23 win after rushing for 340 yards and six touchdowns on a cold and rainy day at Apogee Stadium.
Ragsdale rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns. DeAndre Torrey added 108 yards and three touchdowns while Ayo Adeyi finished with 77 yards and a touchdown.
UNT returns four of its five starting offensive linemen and is expected to lean on that group once again to power its offense.
The Mean Green did lose Torrey to graduation after he led UNT with 1,215 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021. The Philadelphia Eagles signed Torrey as a free agent after he worked out with the team this week.
While losing Torrey is a blow, the Mean Green will have Oscar Adaway III back. The Arkansas native rushed for 572 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 before missing last season with a torn ACL.
Adaway served as an unofficial running backs coach last year as he worked through the rehabilitation process.
"When I see them succeed, I can’t help but smile ear to ear," Adaway said of UNT's young running backs. "Those are my guys. I tell them to keep their heads down and not change."
UNT's backs followed that advice in a season the Mean Green used an effective rotation of backs to power their offense.
That group will look a little different this season. Cobbs' approach to utilizing the running backs he has to work with won't.