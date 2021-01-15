Running back Tre Siggers became the latest North Texas player to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.
The former Duncanville standout rushed for 458 yards and a touchdown last season as a redshirt junior. Siggers has finished his degree and is set to leave the program as a graduate transfer.
Siggers announced his decision on Twitter in a note addressed " To My Mean Green Nation."
"I want to think you for embracing me for the past 4 years. It's been a great ride," Siggers wrote in part. "I will forever be indebted to this great program. I am looking forward to the next chapter."
Siggers was a member of a deep backfield that also included DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway. Torrey rushed for a team-high 656 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, while Adaway added 572 yards in seven games during an injury-plagued debut season as a redshirt freshman.
Siggers rushed for 120 yards on 17 carries in the Mean Green's 56-28 loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
UNT coach Seth Littrell named running back as one of the deepest positions on the Mean Green's roster last season. Isaiah Johnson played in six games as a freshman and was a member of UNT's 2020 recruiting class that also included Ikaika Ragsdale, another highly regarded back.
UNT will look to those players to help fill the void left by the departure of Siggers, who became the seventh player the Mean Green have lost to the portal since the end of the season.
The NCAA has granted all players an additional season of eligibility, which has fostered more player movement the last few weeks.
UNT previously lost cornerback Cam Johnson and safety Makyle Sanders. Both started as seniors last season and were eligible to return for another season with the Mean Green.