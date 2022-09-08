Oscar Adaway III has taken a novel approach to tackling perhaps the toughest challenge for a running back returning from a serious knee injury.
The North Texas standout pretended that the ACL tear that cost him the entire 2021 season never happened, a strategy that helped him overcome the mental hurdle players often encounter as they return to form.
“There was no adjustment,” Adaway said this week after his breakout performance in UNT’s loss to SMU last week. “With an injury like that you just tell yourself it never happened. People talk about getting your appetite back. Mine never left.”
That unconventional approach worked out just fine for Adaway and has him feeling good about his prospects to continue his return to prominence on Saturday when UNT hosts Texas Southern.
The Mean Green (1-1) enter that game looking to rebound from a disappointing 48-10 loss to rival SMU in their home opener.
There weren’t a whole lot of bright spots for UNT in its first loss of the season. Adaway’s performance was one of them. The sophomore rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries while showing the form that made him a force not all that long ago.
Adaway rushed for 572 yards and three touchdowns in 2020, when a broken hand limited him to playing in seven games.
He posted 23 yards on six carries and scored on an 8-yard run in UNT’s win over UTEP to open the season. The game was a key step in Adaway’s comeback.
“It’s just Game 2 coming off a season he didn’t do much,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s getting back in the flow. I thought he ran extremely hard and saw it really well. It was awesome to watch him get back out there.
“Game 1 was kind of his first taste of getting back into it. He felt more comfortable in Game 2.”
That’s a promising proposition for UNT after Adaway thrived in the Mean Green’s loss to SMU. The Arkansas native scored UNT’s only touchdown when he broke through the Mustangs’ defensive front, cut to his left and beat a host of defenders to the end zone from 35 yards out.
Adaway had four other runs that covered at least 10 yards.
“It was a blessing to play like that,” Adaway said. “I can’t do anything other than thank the man above.”
UNT is hoping Adaway is just getting started with his comeback and capitalizing on the considerable talent he has flashed during an injury-plagued career.
Adaway rushed for 572 yards on 99 carries in seven games back in 2020. He missed three games over the course of two months in a season that was largely derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic after breaking his hand in practice.
Adaway’s best game of the season came when he rolled up 97 yards and scored a touchdown on 26 carries in a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The hope was that Adaway would build on that performance last year. His opportunity was over before it started. A teammate pulled Adaway down from behind and landed on him during a special teams drill in practice, causing his second major injury in two years.
Adaway spent the rest of the year rehabilitating his knee.
“He kept a good attitude,” UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs said during preseason practice. “He has become a leader and is more vocal. He missed football and is a football guy. Not being around fueled his tank.”
Adaway’s drive was evident throughout the offseason and put him in position to regain his role as a key member of UNT’s running back rotation, a vital part of the Mean Green’s run to a bowl game last season.
UNT averaged 283 rushing yards per game during a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season last fall.
The Mean Green have several of the running backs who helped make that run possible back, including Ikaika Ragsdale and Ayo Adeyi.
Adaway showed in UNT’s win over SMU that he will play a big role in UNT’s drive to qualify for a bowl for the sixth time in seven seasons.
“I’m really looking forward to watching him this week,” Littrell said. “He’s been a great player for us, is a great teammate and puts a lot of hard work into it.
“It’s exciting to see guys like that have success.”