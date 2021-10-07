North Texas running backs coach Patrick Cobbs has offered one bit of advice for DeAndre Torrey the last few weeks, and it has nothing to do with cutback lanes or ball security.
“All he says is treatment room, treatment room,” Torrey said. “That’s all he says all day.”
UNT’s star running back has been a bit nicked up the last few weeks. Having a few aches and pains puts him in a much better position than wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush.
Bush is out for the year due to a leg injury. Shorter is also out with an undisclosed injury, although he might return late in the season to bolster UNT’s depleted core of skill position players.
Torrey is one of the few members of the group of running backs and receivers UNT was expected to depend on this year who is still available heading into the Mean Green’s game at Missouri on Saturday.
That’s why UNT is relying so heavily on Torrey. It’s also why keeping him healthy has become imperative.
The Mean Green have mustered 1,586 yards of total offense while starting 1-3. Torrey has rushed for 516 yards on a Conference USA best average of 129.0 yards per game and has four receptions for 26 yards. He’s also returned five kickoffs for 118 yards and has scored four of UNT’s nine touchdowns.
Torrey knows exactly how important he is to the Mean Green’s chances of turning around their season heading into a game against the Tigers.
That’s why he’s putting in all the extra work he can from stretching to icing to working with UNT’s trainers.
“I don’t want to let the team down,” Torrey said. “The coaches are leaning on me on offense. I know that if I go down, our chances as a team go down.
“I’m not saying that I’m the team or anything like that, but I want to be there for my teammates.”
Torrey always has been since arriving at UNT ahead of the 2018 season from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown against SMU in his Mean Green debut.
Torrey has been a steady contributor ever since. The Mississippi native took advantage of the NCAA granting players an additional season of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and returned for a fifth collegiate season. This is his fourth year at UNT.
Torrey’s decision to return was an important story in the offseason. It looks even bigger now.
UNT lost fellow running back Oscar Adaway III to a knee injury in fall camp. It’s been all downhill on the injury front for the Mean Green since.
UNT turned to redshirt freshman Ayo Adeyi late in its loss to Louisiana Tech in its last game two weeks ago after Torrey and fellow running back Ikaika Ragsdale were banged up.
Torrey is expected back this week and should be ready to carry the load once again.
“That’s DeAndre,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He wants to carry the load and compete. He loves ball. You know he’s reliable. We have to get some guys around him to keep him fresher.”
Ragsdale has been UNT’s most reliable second option. The freshman has 116 rushing yards in four games. Fellow freshman Isaiah Johnson has 67 rushing yards. Johnson missed UNT’s loss to Louisiana Tech.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a challenge,” Torrey said of carrying the load for UNT. “It gets a little tiring at times, but I’ve been working even harder at practice, trying to keep my conditioning up because I’m willing to do whatever the team needs.”
This week that could mean pounding the ball at an SEC defense. That usually isn’t a good plan for a C-USA team due to the size and speed teams in college football’s top conference possess.
Missouri looks like the exception. The Tigers are allowing 306.8 rushing yards per game and were roasted for 458 yards and five rushing touchdowns last week in a 62-24 loss to Tennessee.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and elevated defensive analyst Al Davis to take over on Sunday.
“They have some things we can exploit,” Torrey said. “We’ve had some problems executing our offense these past couple of weeks. If we execute, we can have a great game.”
UNT’s problems have largely come in the passing game. The Mean Green have failed to hit the 100-yard mark in each of their last two games while rotating quarterbacks Jace Ruder and Austin Aune.
Aune is expected to start against Missouri.
The best way to get the former Argyle standout into a groove against the Tigers would be to run the ball effectively.
Littrell isn’t the only one who believes the challenge of getting UNT’s running game going against an SEC opponent is one Torrey relishes. His teammates feel the same way.
“We want to execute in the running game and get DeAndre going to open up the passing game,” said senior linebacker Tyreke Davis, who goes against Torrey in practice every day. “That’s kind of what he wanted.”
Torrey might not look like a workhorse back at 5-foot-7 and 199 pounds. But that is exactly what he has become early for a host of reasons.
There might not be a better player for the Mean Green to turn to as they look to jumpstart their season.
“DeAndre is a leader and knows what to do,” senior safety Makyle Sanders said. “He’s a good dude and a good back. He knows how to handle adversity and bring the whole team together.”