The safe assumption for North Texas heading into its season opener was it would need a little time to adjust.
Texas Tech transfer Emma Villas-Gomis only recently found out she would be eligible this season, while Destinee McDowell missed all but the first 14 games of last season due to injury.
Throw in the fact that Quincy Noble made her UNT debut after sitting out last season after transferring from New Mexico and the Mean Green had a lot of feeling out to do.
That adjustment process is far from over, but UNT certainly felt a whole lot better about where it’s at following an 87-71 win over Tarleton on Wednesday at the Super Pit.
Noble flashed her potential while scoring 17 points and helped the Mean Green get off to a promising start in what they hope is a bounce-back season.
UNT finished 12-19 a year ago, a significant step back after posting back-to-back winning seasons.
“It was good for everyone to get on the floor and get that first-game feel,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “That’s always important for everyone, especially our freshmen and transfers who sat out a year. Destinee played for the first time in a while. It was good for them to get back out there.”
Several of those players showed they were ready to contribute, including Noble.
“My teammates kept swinging the ball to me and helped me get into a rhythm,” Noble said. “I have been so excited to play. It seemed like a really long wait. It felt good to get back out there.”
Mitchell has been expecting Noble to make a significant impact.
“Quincy has been consistent for us,” Mitchell said. “It was no surprise. It was great for her confidence to have a game like that.”
Boyd scored 14 points and freshman Tommisha Lampkin added 12 points in her UNT debut to give UNT three players who finished in double figures.
The Mean Green played 13 players in its opener, a game it had to wait on a little longer than expected after the college basketball season was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.
The wait was well worth it for UNT, which scored more than 80 points just twice last season. The Mean Green went 8-for-20 from 3-point range and had five players hit from beyond the arc. UNT hit more than eight 3s just twice last season.
The Mean Green didn’t have any of the exhibitions or closed scrimmages it normally would have leading up to their opener.
That lack of action was a factor in a tough start for the Mean Green. UNT went 3-for-17 from the field in first quarter. The Mean Green trailed by five before Noble and Summer Jones hit 3s early in the second period to jump-start their offense.
UNT went on to score 31 points in the second quarter after getting into the open floor and led 44-33 at halftime. The Mean Green scored more than 31 points in a quarter just once last season.
“We had to adjust,” Noble said. “Once we got comfortable, we were good.”
Tarleton pulled within 47-39 early in the second half. Jones answered with a 3 for UNT, which was never seriously threatened the rest of the way.
“I was really happy with the way we played,” Noble said. “We jelled as a team.”