Jazion Jackson always wanted to play the point guard spot in college.
The former Dallas Skyline standout excelled in that role in high school. She enjoyed controlling her team, making the right play and getting her teammates involved.
Jackson finally received the opportunity to fill the role full time at North Texas this season, when it all seems to be coming together for her — and for the Mean Green.
UNT has ripped off six straight wins, its longest winning streak in Conference USA play since joining the league in 2013, heading into a game at Southern Miss on Thursday. The showdown between the Mean Green and Golden Eagles looms large in the conference championship race.
The Mean Green (14-10) are tied with Southern Miss (16-9) atop the West Division standings at 8-6 with four games left in the regular season.
"I feel good about the way we are playing," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. "I like our consistency. Our defensive game has been on for a few weeks. We have also been executing well offensively."
Jackson has been an overlooked part of UNT's run. The junior has scored in double figures in three games during the streak and has handed out at least four assists in UNT's last four games.
Quincy Noble, the Preseason Co-Player of the Year in C-USA, has carried UNT offensively all season.
What has made UNT even more dangerous of late is the way the Mean Green's other players have stepped forward to complement Noble.
Jackson is averaging 10.0 points per game and has been among the most effective of those players.
"It’s not necessarily about the statistics," Jackson said. "I have found ways to lead in each game. That has helped me in conference play."
UNT was counting on Jackson to make that adjustment this season. She started in each of her first two seasons alongside N'Yah Boyd.
Boyd handled the point guard duties the majority of the time they were on the floor. Jackson knew she was destined for a different role once Boyd left the program and transferred to Oklahoma State.
"This year has been an adjustment," Jackson said. "I had to figure out what I needed to do for this specific team from games we have won and games we have lost. I learned that I had to be able to slow the game down or speed it up when we need to and be in control."
That adjustment wasn't always easy. Jackson turned the ball over seven times in a loss to Western Kentucky earlier this season when the Hilltoppers pushed the pace and frazzled UNT.
Jackson has grown since.
"Jaz has done a good job of learning through adversity and mistakes so that she could be the best point guard could be for us," Mitchell said. "She facilitates, handles the ball, breaks the press and controls the pace. She rebounds.
"We ask her to do a lot. She has learned to balance those things. Some nights we need her to score more than others."
A game last week against UAB was one of those times. The Blazers clamped down on Noble and limited her to six points.
UNT won anyway behind 17 points from Aly Gamez and 16 from Jackson.
"Jaz has done a great job this season of stepping up and taking over that role of being a scorer and facilitator," Noble said. "We knew we were going to have to depend on her. I knew what she is capable of. It was only a matter of time.
"Her confidence has grown."
UNT has needed Jackson to be at her best late in the season. The Mean Green started 2-6 in C-USA and were struggling.
A host of players have come on for UNT since. Jackson has been among them during the Mean Green's winning streak that has them in contention in C-USA's West Division.
"Everyone’s confidence skyrocketed after we won a couple of games," Jackson said. "That's what we needed."
Jackson certainly has felt better about the way she's been playing after making the adjustment to playing without Boyd by her side.
"I have definitely enjoyed playing the point," Jackson said. "It’s what I always wanted to do. We need a strong point guard. That’s what I’ve tried to be."