The last time the North Texas men's basketball team played at the Super Pit, the Mean Green were aiming to work their way to the top of the Conference USA standings.
UNT made it just in time for their first home game in two weeks.
The Mean Green pulled off one of their more thrilling wins in recent memory last week when they came from 17 points down to beat Louisiana Tech.
That win has UNT riding high — and sitting at the top of the C-USA standings — heading into its game against UTSA at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green (15-4) have won seven in a row and 13 of their last 14 to move to 8-1 in C-USA play.
The latest of those wins went down to the wire. Tylor Perry hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to complete UNT's comeback in a 63-62 win over the Bulldogs.
"Winning a game like that reinforced that you always believe you are going to win no matter what the score is," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "It’s not one player or one play. It’s collectively how you play defense and are efficient on offense. It was a great experience. Any time you can win and learn, it’s a double win."
UNT will look to extend its run of success against a UTSA team that has struggled all season. The Roadrunners (8-15) are 1-9 in C-USA play and have the league's worst record in conference play.
The Roadrunners broke through for their first conference win at Florida International late last month but have lost their last two games.
McCasland and his players vowed to not overlook the Roadrunners, despite their struggles.
"UTSA is a unique team that pushes the pace," UNT guard Mardrez McBride said. "The record really doesn’t matter. You still have to go out there and perform."
Sophomore guard Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 15.2 points per game to lead three UTSA players who are averaging double figures.
"UTSA’s best basketball is ahead of them," McCasland said. "No one can win in our league without consistency. We have been able to win because we have consistency. They are starting to get it and just had a big win over FIU.
"They get better every year. They start slow and finish great. This year won’t be any different."
UNT is well on its way following that same path after taking the upper hand in what has developed into a three-team race atop C-USA's West Division.
UAB handed the Mean Green their lone loss in conference play earlier this season but has since lost games at Rice and Marshall to fall to 7-2 in league play.
Louisiana Tech lost at Florida Atlantic following its loss to UNT and has now dropped three of its last four games to fall to 7-3.
The last few weeks have played out perfectly for UNT, which has suddenly grabbed control of the league race.
Being in that spot hasn't changed UNT's outlook heading into its game against UTSA.
"We still have a long way to go," Perry said. "We never get complacent and strive to get better each and every day. We don’t ever feel like we arrived."
UNT women aim to snap slide
The UNT women will look to break out of a slide that has seen them drop six of their last seven games when they face UTSA at 2 p.m. on Saturday in San Antonio.
The game is the second in a tough three-game road trip for the Mean Green. UNT fell at UTEP on Thursday. The series will end with a Monday game at UAB.
The Mean Green (8-10, 2-6 C-USA) fell behind the Miners 9-0 and never recovered.
"I think this next game is important for us to find more consistency and production across the board," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. "It's something as a team I know that we are fully capable of. We just need to do it for forty minutes."
UNT's game against UTSA (5-15, 2-7) will give the Mean Green a chance to reach that goal in what will be a reunion of sorts for members of both coaching staffs.
Former UNT coach Karen Aston is in her first season at UTSA. Aston hired UNT assistant coach Jamie Carey to be a part of her staff. Mitchell and assistant coach Kelby Jones worked as assistants under Aston during her time as Texas' head coach.