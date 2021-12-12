North Texas senior Jason Pirtle has been through preparing for a bowl plenty of times over the course of his six seasons with the Mean Green.
The tight end is making sure to savor every moment of the build-up to UNT's latest postseason appearance this time around.
The Mean Green began preparing for their showdown with Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic on Dec. 23 at Toyota Stadium over the weekend.
"I'm taking it all in and really enjoying it," Pirtle said on Sunday. "We have that extra game and get to be back out here. I have a big smile on my face and am really enjoying this last one. I have been to a few of these. It’s time to get a win."
UNT (6-6) won its last five games of the regular season to earn a bowl berth for the fifth time in six seasons under coach Seth Littrell. The Mean Green have drawn some top teams in that span and lost all four games.
Appalachian State finished just outside of the AP Top 25 last season after hammering the Mean Green 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. UNT lost to a Utah State team that was ranked No. 23 and featured a future NFL first-round draft pick in Jordan Love in 2018.
There are no easy wins in bowl season, but UNT appears to have its best shot in years for a postseason win against a Miami team that also finished 6-6 in the regular season.
"It’s a very big opportunity for us," UNT wide receiver Roderic Burns said. "We are trying to execute and win our bowl game."
UNT's coaches and players have quickly turned their attention to that goal after taking a break for finals. That time off should benefit the Mean Green.
Littrell could sense a renewed energy with his team. The players had time to recover from nagging injuries and also had the pressure of earning a bowl berth lifted from their shoulders.
UNT didn't have any margin for error after starting 1-6 and won five straight games to become bowl eligible.
"It's been great work," Littrell said. "The kids understand that we have a great opportunity to play in Frisco against a good opponent in Miami (Ohio) and try to win a bowl game. That is something no one in this group has done, hoist a championship trophy over their heads and finish it off the right way."
The Mean Green carried a load of momentum into their bowl preparations after their season-ending run. UNT beat Rice, Southern Miss, UTEP, Florida International and UTSA in consecutive weeks.
The Mean Green's win over the Roadrunners was one of the biggest in recent program history. UTSA was ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll before UNT rolled to a 45-23 win.
UNT hadn't beaten a ranked team since toppling No. 20 San Diego State in 1974. The Mean Green's win over the Roadrunners looked all the more impressive after UTSA came back to beat Western Kentucky in the Conference USA title game.
"It feels really good," UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. "What we did to finish off the year was really fun and bonded this team together. We are all working toward the goal of being a bowl champion. That is something no one who is here now has done before.
"We're looking forward to the challenge to going to Frisco to win a bowl game."
Littrell: UNT won't get injured players back
UNT held out hope earlier this season that wide receiver Jyaire Shorter might be able to make it back for a game or two late in the year after he went down with an injury in practice leading up to a game against UAB.
Littrell confirmed Sunday that Shorter won't be able to recover in time to play against Miami. Shorter started the first two games of the season.