North Texas will reduce capacity at Apogee Stadium this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school sent an email to fans on Tuesday that said it would limit capacity to 25% in the bowl of the venue and 50% in the club and suite levels.
“UNT athletics officials continue to closely monitor public health recommendations related to COVID-19 at the state, county, city, and campus levels in order to provide Mean Green fans with a safe and enjoyable experience this fall,” the email read.
The move could create a ticket crunch for UNT fans in the venue that seats 30,850. The Mean Green averaged 21,358 fans for six home games last season.
UNT drew a season-low 16,406 fans for a season-ending loss to UAB. That total was still well above the new limit for this season.
UNT addressed a potential reduction in the capacity of Apogee earlier this year when it implemented a ticket assurance program as the pandemic continued to impact the sports world.
The policy gives season ticket holders and students top priority for seats at Apogee now that its capacity has been limited.
The program also allows UNT fans to receive a refund for tickets if games are canceled to due to the spread of COVID-19. Fans can also apply funds from unused tickets to future purchases or donate the money to the Mean Green Scholarship Fund. The fund helps cover the cost of scholarships for UNT’s athletes
UNT is set to open the season with a home game against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5. The question is how many additional home games the Mean Green will play.
UNT still has a six-game home slate but has already lost its game at Texas A&M that was scheduled to be played Sept. 12. Texas A&M is a member of the SEC, which has implemented a 10-game conference-only schedule.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced in June that he would allow stadiums to operate at 50% capacity. Several schools across the state have since announced that they will operate at an even lower percentage.
Texas informed season ticket holders on Sunday that Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will operate at 25% of capacity. Texas Tech also went to 25% at Jones AT&T Stadium last week. Texas A&M announced Tuesday that it will operate at 30%
Operating at less than capacity will help UNT protect its fans but will also put more financial pressure on the program.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker estimated earlier this year that the cancelation of spring sports and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament would cost the program up to $2.5 million.
The Mean Green were scheduled to receive a $1.25 million guarantee for playing at Texas A&M.
Reducing the capacity at Apogee will create another financial hit for UNT by cutting into its ability to bring in money through ticket and concession sales.
Baker said UNT saw a significant increase fans renewing their season tickets heading into the deadline in late June.
“It’s important for us to get a sense of the renewals and total season tickets so that we can plan appropriately on the various possibilities related to potential capacity caps,” Baker said.
That cap went into place this week as the pandemic continued to impact UNT’s athletics department.