DeAndre Torrey needed only a moment or two to run through the list of players who can hang with North Texas quarterback Jason Bean when it comes to raw speed.
The senior running back said wide receiver Deion Hair-Griffin as well as cornerback Dorian Morris are in the conversation.
And that’s about it.
“Once he gets rolling, I don’t think anyone can catch him from behind,” Torrey said.
Middle Tennessee’s defensive players can attest to that.
Bean broke off a pair of 48-yard touchdown runs against MTSU after coming on in relief of Austin Aune in UNT’s last game two weeks ago. He went on to roll up 169 rushing yards in a 52-35 win.
The Mean Green have set a record for total yards in a game twice this season, piling up 768 against MTSU and 721 in a win over Houston Baptist. That’s not all that surprising considering UNT is an offense-first operation under coach Seth Littrell, who is calling the plays this season.
What will be interesting to watch the remainder of the year, beginning with UNT’s next game at home against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 7, is if the Mean Green’s approach continues to change with Bean leading the way. The sophomore was in the starting lineup for UNT’s game against HBU and came on early in the second quarter of the Mean Green’s win over MTSU after Aune struggled. Bean was expected to be at the helm on Saturday, when UNT was set to play at UTEP, a game that was postponed due to a spike in coronavirus cases in El Paso.
Bean is not only one of UNT’s fastest players, he’s also the biggest threat in the running game the Mean Green have had in years at quarterback. The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout has rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns on just 19 carries while starting two of UNT’s five games.
“I don’t know if the quarterback run game is something we are going to lean on, but it’s something we can put forth against a defense,” Bean said. “It adds another dimension to our offense and is something else a defense has to stop.”
UNT knew it would have to adjust after losing Mason Fine to graduation after last season. Fine shattered a host of school records on his way to rolling up 12,505 passing yards in his career and went down as one of the best players in program history.
To say Bean, who posted a time of 10.3 seconds in the 100-meter dash in high school, offers a different dimension in the running game would be an understatement. Fine lost 98 yards rushing in his senior season after sacks were taken into account. His longest run of the season covered 14 yards.
Bean has split time with Aune this season. The former Argyle standout started UNT’s games against Southern Miss, Charlotte and MTSU. He has 12 yards on 18 carries.
Littrell has never wavered from his stance on the importance of the running game.
“We’ve got to be able to run the football,” Littrell said. “When we’ve had our most success this season, it’s because we have run it well.
“Overall, I think it can be a weapon. We want to be a physical offense.”
UNT has players around Bean who make that a realistic goal. Torrey has 1,801 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in his three seasons with the Mean Green. Fellow running back Tre Siggers has 1,069 career rushing yards, while redshirt freshman Oscar Adaway III has cleared the 100-yard mark in both games he played this season before a hand injury knocked him out of the lineup. UNT also has a solid offensive line.
Adding the threat of Bean makes UNT’s running game even more dangerous.
“It’s amazing to have multiple running backs,” Bean said. “It’s not only helping me in the running game but is it’s also opening up our receivers and the passing game.”
UNT threw the ball 28 times in its win over MTSU and finished with 306 passing yards because Bean made the most of his opportunities.
Jaelon Darden is in the midst of a monster season and finished with 10 catches for 204 yards and a touchdown against MTSU, despite UNT running the ball 49 times.
“That’s how you keep people honest,” Darden said of the running game. “That’s going to be big because that will open up opportunities for our receivers.
“All we need is one chance.”
Those opportunities were there in both games Bean started. He threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns in UNT’s season-opening win over HBU while also rushing for 48 of UNT’s 360 yards.
Littrell bounced around college football as an offensive coordinator before he took over at UNT and adjusts his system to the talent on hand. He compared what he has this season to the offense he guided at North Carolina.
The Tar Heels featured a dual threat quarterback in Marquise Williams. He threw for 3,072 yards and rushed for 948 yards as a senior in 2015 under Littrell, who took over at UNT the following season.
Littrell sees some similarities to that North Carolina offense and what UNT is on the verge of developing with Bean. Williams posed a threat in the running game, UNC had plenty of running backs and hit on big plays in the play-action passing game.
“That’s probably similar to what we are now,” Littrell said of UNT’s offense. “I think the running game can be a strength of our offense. We just have to continue to grow with it.”