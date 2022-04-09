North Texas coach Seth Littrell used an analogy from another sport to characterize where quarterback Austin Aune stood following the Mean Green's spring showcase on Saturday.
"Someone has to knock Tyson out if he wants the belt, right?" Littrell asked.
Aune was locked in a four-player race for the starting job he held for the final nine games of last season throughout the spring.
None of the other three players in contention came close to delivering the knockout blow to Aune, who tightened his grip on the job in what roughly equated to UNT's spring game. The Mean Green ran approximately 80 plays at Apogee Stadium in their last live action of the spring.
Wide receiver Jay Maclin continued to show that he could be a key player for UNT in his first season since transferring in from Missouri. Backup running back Preston Landis made the most of his opportunities while scoring two rushing touchdowns.
When it came to the scrimmage — and entirety of spring — it was Aune's performance that was the key storyline, though.
The former Argyle standout still has a lot of work to do in the fall to solidify his role as UNT's starter. But at this point, he's the champ.
Aune hit Maclin for a 35-yard touchdown and connected with Roderic Burns from 40 yards out, accounting for two of UNT's three touchdown passes on a day UNT scored six touchdowns overall.
"Until someone takes it, it's Austin's job," Littrell said. "That's the way it works. It's awesome to have great competition. Guys are getting better."
Aune has made an impression with how he has grown while facing that competition.
UNT gave Aune, returning backup Jace Ruder as well as transfers JD Head and Stone Earle time with the first team offense throughout the spring. Head and Earl both had their opportunities on Saturday, when Ruder sat out with an injury.
Earle threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Richard Rocquemore for UNT's only other touchdown pass of the day. Landis scored on runs that covered 12 and 2 yards, while Ayo Adeyi scored on a 26-yard run.
"Austin has grown a ton this spring," Littrell said. "His pocket presence has been better. He used to be jittery. He has gotten his feet and platform underneath him. When things break down, he's able to get rid of the ball, not panic or throw the ball up. Some of that is understanding our protections better."
UNT's hope is that familiarity will help Aune improve on the 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns he threw for last season. He took over in the fifth week of the year and guided UNT on a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season.
The run was exactly what UNT needed to recover from a 1-6 start to become bowl eligible for the fifth time in six seasons under Littrell.
Aune turned 28 last year, is married and had a daughter early this year. He didn't decide to return for another season at UNT until just before the beginning of spring practice.
"It's been a rollercoaster," Aune said. "When you first have a kid, you don't get a lot of sleep and wake up every two hours. You are tired when you come in for workouts and wonder, 'What am I doing here as a 28-year-old?' The baby is sleeping through the night now. It's a whole lot better."
What made the situation better for Aune was the way he handled the quarterback competition through the spring.
"Spring practice was big for me," Aune said. "I stayed to play football. I still have a fire for it and love the game. I'm happy I came back and finished the spring strong to give myself momentum heading into the fall."
Burns left little doubt as to the confidence he has in Aune heading into the season.
"Austin's my guy," Burns said. "He's still quarterback No. 1. He has to keep coming out here and proving it. He gets the job done and is a great leader."
UNT's performance offensively on Saturday highlighted what Littrell characterized as a solid spring for UNT overall. The Mean Green's defense showed signs of growth heading into UNT's second season under coordinator Phil Bennett.
Defensive tackle Kalvin Hutchings made a diving interception of an Earle pass that bounced off Burns' hands for UNT's biggest play of the day defensively.
"Our defense improved," defensive tackle Enoch Jackson said. "At first we made a lot of mental mistakes. The more we got into practice, the more things started to click. We were able to stop our offense, which is tough to do."
Littrell said repeatedly over the course of spring that he was pleased with the back-and-forth nature of practice. UNT's offense controlled some workouts, while its defense dominated others.
Both had their moments on Saturday, when Aune seemed to solidify his spot as UNT's starting quarterback.
Littrell and his players came away feeling good about where the team stands overall.
"I feel good about how we have progressed and our culture," Littrell said. "That's what I am looking for more than anything. These guys love ball, and they love each other. They compete hard and their energy is good.
"A lot of times in the spring you will have weeks where you don't have energy and just show up and run plays. These guys came to work every day."