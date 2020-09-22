North Texas came into the season hoping to take a step forward defensively after struggling for much of 2019 campaign.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players believe they still have a chance to reach that goal heading into a game Saturday at Houston.
They also readily admitted Tuesday during Littrell’s weekly press conference that they have a lot of work to do following a 65-35 loss to SMU. The Mean Green coughed up 710 yards to the Mustangs and are allowing 48.0 points per outing two games into the season.
UNT is in its first season under new coordinator Clint Bowen, who installed his scheme in the offseason.
Littrell and his players were clear in their evaluation of what has gone wrong early in the year. They don’t believe it’s an issue with the scheme or adjusting to it.
The Mean Green see their issues as a matter of execution and having the right players available.
UNT was without starting linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis for its loss to SMU due to medical concerns and lost safety Keelan Crosby on its first defensive play of the game.
“We’ve got to be more disciplined and settle in,” Littrell said. “We also have to learn to trust each other and realize that what we do in practice is good enough in games. And then we have to stay healthy. The other day, especially toward the end, we had a lot of guys in there who hadn’t practiced because of the situation we’re in.”
The big question for UNT heading into its game against the Cougars is if it will be in the same spot in terms of who is available.
Littrell declined to comment on the status of his two linebackers or Crosby.
UNT will look to a group of young players to fill the void if it is shorthanded against Houston. Linebackers Kevin Wood and Kyleb Howell finished with 12 and 11 tackles, respectively, after being elevated to the starting lineup in the Mean Green’s loss to SMU.
“We made a lot of mistakes on the defensive end,” defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “That type of performance is one you can either get better from or just stay the same. We can learn from it and try not to make the same mistakes that we did last game.”
Littrell and his players said UNT missed too many tackles and didn’t communicate effectively at times.
UNT also got off to a tough start. SMU took a 14-0 lead after running just seven plays.
“What we emphasized on defense today is that we have to start fast and keep our foot on the gas,” Howell said. “It’s a whole lot easier to settle in when it’s zero to zero, than when you’re down three touchdowns.”
UNT aiming to address penalties
UNT was flagged 13 times for 97 yards in its loss to SMU.
The most penalties UNT had in a game last season was nine. UNT was flagged nine times for 105 yards in a loss to Cal in the third week of the season.
The issue is one UNT is addressing in practice this week.
“We’ve got to correct it and be much better because that’ll get you beat as quick as anything,” Littrell said.
UNT sticking with rotation at quarterback
Quarterbacks Jason Bean and Austin Aune split time in UNT’s first two games of the season.
That won’t change this week.
“We’re still in nonconference play,” Littrell said. “We want to make sure we get someone set up for conference play.”
UNT’s showdown with the Cougars is its last before opening Conference USA play with a home game against Southern Miss on Oct. 3.
Bean threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a fourth score in UNT’s season-opening win over Houston Baptist. Aune came on late to throw for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Bean started again against SMU and posted 29 passing yards and a touchdown before Aune came on to throw for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Aune also scored on a 5-yard run
“Austin did a great job coming in and started to get the hot hand in the second half, so we wrote it out,” Littrell said. “They both had some positives they both had some negatives.
“We’re just continuing to work with those guys getting those guys comfortable.”
Littrell: Houston’s delayed start won’t help UNT
Houston will be playing its first game of the season when it takes on UNT after the early portion of its schedule was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT has two games under its belt. That added experience won’t offer UNT much of an advantage, Littrell said.
“I don’t look at it as advantage or disadvantage,” Littrell said. “Houston is a really good football team. They have a lot of guys coming back who are very experienced, some big-time weapons and have a lot of transfers.”