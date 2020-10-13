North Texas will face one of Conference USA’s unique players for the second straight season on Saturday when the Mean Green take on Middle Tennessee.
The way UNT performed the last time it faced Asher O’Hara gives the Mean Green confidence they will have a chance to snap a three-game losing streak when the teams meet in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
UNT snuck out a 33-30 win over the Blue Raiders last season, thanks in part to containing O’Hara. The junior threw for 136 yards and rushed for 82 in a game UNT pulled out in the closing seconds.
O’Hara averaged 306 yards of total offense per game last season.
“He’s very talented,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “You have to mix up your pressures and be smart about how you pressure him because he can run and extend plays with his legs.
“As soon as you start cheating up toward the box, that is where the play action comes. He is able to get the ball down the field to some explosive receivers.”
O’Hara put those talents on display last week when he threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for 106 yards and another two scores in a 31-28 win over Florida International.
The Blue Raiders lost four straight games to open the season before O’Hara helped MTSU break through.
UNT contained O’Hara for most of the night last year. His longest run of the night covered 25 yards, while his longest pass went for 20.
“We know they are a quarterback run team and have to be prepared for that,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “We played all right last year. We will be better this year because we know what’s coming.”
That will be a steady diet of O’Hara. He has thrown for 1,012 yards and leads the Blue Raiders with 328 rushing yards.
O’Hara ranks second nationally in rushing yards among quarterbacks.
UNT heads into its game against MTSU struggling defensively and ranks last in the league in scoring defense (46.5 points per game), rushing defense (237 yards per game) and passing defense (341.8 yards per game).
MTSU hasn’t been much better offensively. The Blue Raiders are averaging just 19.4 points per game, but have showed signs of life last week while rolling up 429 yards in its win over FIU.
“I believe in this team,” MTSU coach Rick Stockstill said after the game. “We just needed something good to happen.”
O’Hara played a key role in MTSU’s breakthrough win and has UNT’s attention for the second straight season.
UNT will be shorthanded for its game against MTSU
UNT will be without one of its top players this week.
Jyaire Shorter, one of the Mean Green’s starting wide receivers who was knocked out in the early stages of a loss to Southern Miss two weeks ago, will miss his second straight game when UNT takes on the Blue Raiders.
Littrell confirmed that Shorter will be out Tuesday, when he acknowledged that his team is still dealing with a host of injury issues.
The Mean Green could also be without running back Oscar Adaway III for the second straight week. Adaway rushed for 100 yards in back-to-back games to open the season and still leads the Mean Green with 222 rushing yards, despite missing UNT’s loss to Charlotte.
Littrell said that Adaway is questionable for this week’s game.
UNT maintains energy as losing streak continues
UNT’s coaches and players say they haven’t lost their drive to turn things around after dropping their third straight game last week.
If anything, they desire to break through for their first win since a season-opening win over Houston Baptist has increased.
“Once you’ve lost three games in a row, you want to win,” Davis said. “Coming to practice and getting better every day is gonna change everything around.”
That was UNT’s hope coming into meetings on Sunday following its loss to Charlotte.
Littrell liked how those meetings unfolded.
“We got some things hashed out and corrected,” Littrell said. “Getting the game plan in has been good. The energy was good today.”