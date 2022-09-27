North Texas has shown tangible signs of progress through the course of what has been a bumpy ride in the nonconference portion of its season.
Quarterback Austin Aune ranks fifth nationally with 1,316 passing yards and helped the Mean Green finish with a 473-334 edge in yards last week in a game at Memphis.
Those milestones haven't paid dividends often enough in the one statistic that matters most — wins and losses.
The Mean Green (2-3, 1-0 Conference USA) are painfully aware of that issue as they prepare to resume league play on Saturday at home against Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-0).
UNT is making too many critical mistakes that are preventing it from capitalizing on its growth.
"It's the little mistakes that add up and stack on top of each other," Littrell said. "We can't do it. We can't shoot ourselves in the foot. We have a very good and talented football team that can win games, but at the same time it still takes execution."
The Mean Green have come up short at times in that regard. UNT's 44-34 loss to Memphis was particularly painful.
UNT's 139-yard edge didn't matter much because it lost the turnover battle 3-1. What made those mistakes even more costly was Memphis returned both of Austin Aune's interceptions for touchdowns.
"It's tough throwing two pick-sixes," Aune said. "It's a gut punch. Our team played really well last week. You can't give them points.
"I've got to make better decisions."
Aune is far from the only UNT player who has made a mistake or two during the Mean Green's rough run through nonconference play.
UNT struggled to get off the field defensively in a 58-27 loss to UNLV because of missed assignments on third down. The Rebels converted 9 of 15.
"That was apparent in the first couple of games of the season," linebacker Mazin Richards said of mistakes in key spots coming back to cost UNT. "We had new guys in new positions and missed a couple of plays we should have made. We're figuring out those details throughout the week and are going to get better."
UNT's shift in offensively due to opportunities
UNT closed out the regular season last fall with five straight wins behind a powerful running game that produced 283 yards per game.
The Mean Green have several of the same running backs and offensive linemen that helped them average 233.5 rushing yards per game on the season back.
UNT is still running the ball effectively. The big difference for the Mean Green has been the way their passing game has taken off under Aune. UNT is averaging 278.2 passing yards per game, well above the 197.1 yards it produced last year.
That jump isn't due to a change in philosophy. Littrell has often said he likes to take what a defense gives him.
Pretty much no one is going to give UNT a chance to run the ball, which is a big reason its average has fallen to 196.8 yards per game.
"When teams are putting seven, eight or nine guys in the box, it's tough to run the ball," Littrell said. "You're going to have to make plays on the perimeter and by pitching and catching the football."
UNT has made several of those plays. Aune has 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions on the season.
The former Argyle standout credited UNT's offensive line and his receivers for helping him take advantage when teams stack the line of scrimmage.
"We made a lot of plays last week," Aune said. "It was great to hit the deep ball a couple of times. We're going to build off that."
Variety of factors played role in growth defensively
Littrell attributed UNT's improved performance defensively in its loss to Memphis on an improved mentality following the game.
The Mean Green's players did a better job of trusting each other in key situations.
After taking a closer look at film from the game, Littrell also pointed to UNT's ability to make routine plays and using more players for fueling its jump.
Memphis went just 2-for-12 on third down.
"That's everybody doing their job in crucial situations defensively and getting off the field," Littrell said. "I also thought we were fresher. We put more faith and trust in some of our other guys to go in and make plays to where we weren't depleted by the third or fourth quarter.
"When guys go in and understand what to do, it takes strain off their teammates."
Wester has UNT's attention
UNT will face one of the nation's most productive receivers this week in FAU's LaJohntay Wester.
The sophomore has seven receiving touchdowns on the season, a total that puts him in a three-way tie for the national lead with Will Sheppard of Vanderbilt and Charlie Jones of Purdue.
UNT lost starting cornerback John Davis Jr. to injury in its season-opening win over UTEP. DeShawn Gaddie has been UNT's top cover corner since. Ridge Texada and Zahodri Jackson have split time on the opposite side.
"He can go and stretch the field," Littrell said of Wester. "You'd better stay on top of him. He's going to get after you, and it's not just him. It's the guys around him as well. They have enough playmakers where you can't be focused on one."