North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players have been asked the same question over and over the last three weeks during a run that has turned the Mean Green’s season around.
UNT has won three straight, including last week’s thrilling 20-17 win over UTEP.
That run represents a dramatic change from a six-game slide earlier in the year.
So, why now?
Littrell pointed to the experience his young players gained early in the season, when they were forced into action by injuries. Safety Makyle Sanders cited a growing confidence among his teammates.
And then there was running back Isaiah Johnson, who gave the most intriguing answer of all.
“There comes to a point where you just can’t take it anymore,” Johnson said. “Everybody has bought into what the coaches are saying. Good stuff is happening, and everyone is buying into it.
“No one wants to lose any more. You just have to say enough is enough.”
UNT (4-6) did just that over the last few weeks and will look to build on its winning streak on Saturday, when it travels to Florida International for what looks like another winnable game.
FIU (1-9) has lost nine straight and was blown out 50-10 last week by Middle Tennessee.
There has been a little extra pep in the step of UNT’s players and coaches as they prepare for that game after they pulled out a dramatic win over UTEP last week. Wide receiver Detraveon Brown caught a 58-yard pass from Austin Aune in the closing seconds, and Ethan Mooney connected on a 27-yard, game-winning field goal.
Brown is one of several young players who has gained experience the last few weeks. Those players’ improvement has been a key factor in UNT’s success.
“We’ve had young guys get reps,” Littrell said. “They’re getting more comfortable as it goes. Guys start to step up and make those plays, which brings confidence.
“The focus, energy and the way they work has been awesome.”
The result has been improved confidence as UNT looks to continue a late-season run at a bowl game. The Mean Green need to knock off FIU this week and then beat UTSA in its regular season finale to become bowl-eligible at 6-6.
“Everyone having confidence in us being able to do this has helped,” Sanders said. “It all starts in practice and everyone just believing. We started off rough but having this little winning streak has given us confidence.”
UNT eliminating errors in win streak
UNT didn’t play a perfect game in its win over UTEP, but the Mean Green did avoid some of the pitfalls that plagued them earlier in the season.
UNT committed a season-low two penalties for 20 yards and didn’t turn the ball over.
The Mean Green struggled to avoid costly mistakes earlier in the year and were flagged 17 times for 161 yards in a loss to Marshall. UNT was flagged for costly personal fouls and jumped offsides at key points that game and in others earlier in the season.
“We’re just being disciplined,” Sanders said. “We had a talk defensively. Penalties were the biggest thing that was holding us back. We had to cut down on penalties to be a good defense.”
UNT’s coaches plan to continue stressing the importance of continuing the disciplined play that led to its win over UTEP.
“We have to continue to help them understand what helps you win and what leads to losing,” Littrell said. “We will continue to watch tape, see it and coach it. Then they have to hold themselves accountable and do the right things.”
Confidence, comfort in system helping defense
UNT came up with its third straight solid performance defensively in its win over UTEP.
The Mean Green held the Miners to seven points through three quarters.
That performance came on the heels of a 38-14 win over Southern Miss and a 30-24 overtime victory at Rice. UNT shut the Owls out on their overtime possession.
Littrell and his players attributed that improvement to their growing comfort in first-year coordinator Phil Bennett’s system.
“It’s our confidence in the system, understanding how it all fits and works together,” Littrell said. “We’ve been in it now though some games and understand the adjustments. We are also playing hard.”