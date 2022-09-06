North Texas’ season opener against UTEP didn’t go nearly the way Tom Trieb envisioned.
A lightning storm delayed kickoff, and Trieb never found a comfort zone.
“The first week, I was a little out of my head with the rain delay,” Trieb said. “I wasn’t in my element. I felt much more like myself in the second week. As long as I feel like myself, I should be able to play my game.”
That’s the hope for UNT as the Mean Green prepare for their game against Texas Southern on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
Trieb finished with seven tackles, including two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in UNT’s 48-10 loss to SMU. His performance was one of the bright spots for the Mean Green, especially after he finished with just one tackles in UNT’s season-opening win over UTEP.
Trieb was a JUCO All-American last season at College of DuPage in Illinois and was expected to make an immediate impact. He showed the ability to do just that in UNT’s loss to SMU.
“Tom did make a jump,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s got a chance to be a really good player for us. He has to continue to grow. UTEP was his first game in the system. You want to see big jumps from Game 1 to Game 2 with individual players and with the team as a whole.”
Trieb made a host of big plays for the Mean Green in their loss to SMU. He recovered a fumble after linebacker KD Davis leveled SMU running back and UNT transfer Tre Siggers at the line of scrimmage.
He cut down SMU wide receiver Teddy Knox for a 6-yard loss and stopped running back TJ McDaniel for a 1-yard loss.
“I can compete here,” Trieb said. “Everything is a little different. That game is something I can build from and start stacking days and performances on top of each other. I want to be the best player I can be and help us compete.”
Littrell: Red zone struggles an execution issue
One of UNT’s biggest issues in its loss to SMU was its performance in the red zone.
The Mean Green failed to punch the ball in after picking up a first down at the SMU 2-yard line and had a bad snap result in a 15-yard loss in the second quarter.
It was all downhill from there in the red zone for the Mean Green. UNT picked up a first down at the Mustangs' 5 in the third quarter and tried to throw the ball after coming up short of the goal line on consecutive runs.
A tipped pass led to defensive lineman Stephon Wright’s interception.
UNT also failed to score after picking up a first down at the SMU 9 late in the fourth quarter.
“I didn’t feel like I would have called anything different,” Littrell said. “We have to execute better. You have a first-and-goal at the 2. With the way we run the football, I expect touchdowns in that situation. We had a poor snap and a pick that comes off a guy’s hands.”
While UNT’s biggest problems were in the red zone, Littrell also lamented the Mean Green failing to convert on a fourth down in the second quarter.
Isaiah Johnson picked up the yard UNT needed on a run up the middle, but the play was negated by a false-start penalty.
“You have to execute and can’t be sloppy,” Littrell said. “You’ve got to really lock in.”
Littrell disappointed in performance in rivalry game
UNT’s game against SMU is an important one to the program’s supporters and fans.
Littrell is well aware of that fact and was disappointed with the way the Mean Green performed.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed for our fans and alumni,” Littrell said. “We didn’t play our best. They deserve our best on Saturdays.”
UNT has no plans for QB rotation
Austin Aune played one of the best games of his career in UNT’s season-opening win over UTEP.
The former Argyle standout threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns, a performance that earned him Offensive Player of the Week honors from C-USA.
Aune came back to throw for 186 yards but tossed two interceptions in UNT’s loss to SMU. Grant Gunnell came on late in the second half and threw for 34 yards.
Littrell said he has no set plans to get Gunnell game time if UNT is up big late against Texas Southern, a team that competes on the Football Championship Subdivision level.
“I don’t make decisions before the game,” Littrell said. “Everyone needs to lock in and prepare the right way. If you get opportunities throughout the game, you have to be able to step up and make those plays.”
Littrell: UNT’s players responded well to loss
Littrell was pleased with the way his players regrouped after falling to SMU.
“They have responded well,” Littrell said. “They were very disappointed in the way we played. It was on all three phases.”
Running back Oscar Adaway III indicated that UNT don’t have much of a choice if the Mean Green want to reach their goals this season.
“We bounced back pretty well,” Adaway said. “Last week, we had a game. This week, we have another game. We have to bounce back.”