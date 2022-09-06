UNT-TSU presser art

North Texas coach Seth Littrell held his weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of the Mean Green's game against Texas Southern on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Littrell said he was disappointed with how the team played in a 48-10 loss to SMU.

 UNT sports information

North Texas’ season opener against UTEP didn’t go nearly the way Tom Trieb envisioned.

A lightning storm delayed kickoff, and Trieb never found a comfort zone.

Tom Trieb new mug

Tom Trieb

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you