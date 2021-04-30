Tylor Perry was named to the NJCAA All-Region VI team on Thursday, just days after the Coffeyville Community College point guard committed to North Texas.
Perry averaged 17.6 points per game on the season and guided the Red Ravens to the junior college national title. He was a first-team selection on the all-region team.
Coffeyville knocked off Cowley County 108-99 in the championship game of the national tournament that featured two teams from the Kansas junior college ranks.
Perry was named the MVP of the national tournament after averaging 16.2 points in five games.
“It was a blessing to be put in that position to win a national championship,” the 5-foot-11 point guard said shortly after the tournament. “Not everyone experiences that. To be able to have that feeling with my teammates was a blessing.”
The honors continued to come in for Perry when he was one of five players named to the all-region first team.
Perry will be a key part of UNT’s plans to rebuild after the best season in program history. UNT won the Conference USA tournament and went on to beat Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, the Mean Green’s first win in the event in program history.
Javion Hamlet declared for the NBA draft following the season. UNT’s starting point guard was named the MVP of the C-USA tournament and hit the shot that lifted UNT past Western Kentucky in the championship game.
Perry could slide into the starting lineup in place of Hamlet.
UNT has also offered Dalen Ridgnal, a forward from Cowley County, who joined Perry on the All-Region VI first team.
The Mean Green previously signed three high school players, a group that included shooting guard Matthew Stone, as well as forwards Aaron Scott and Chrisdon Morgan.
Those newcomers will join a core of returning players that includes a pair of starters in guard Mardrez McBride and forward Thomas Bell.