North Texas returned to the postseason after a one-year absence in 2020, when the Mean Green grabbed a berth in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
UNT finished 4-6 after drawing a tough matchup against Appalachian State. The Mountaineers raced past the Mean Green 56-28.
There were several players who exceeded expectations to help the Mean Green post their fourth bowl appearance in five seasons under coach Seth Littrell. The following is a look at five.
1. Anterrious Gray, offensive lineman
Gray was far from the most highly regarded member of the Mean Green’s 2020 recruiting class. UNT was the only school that competes on the Football Bowl Subdivision level to offer the Northwest Mississippi Community College product a scholarship.
Gray showed that he belongs at the major college level in his debut season with the Mean Green. He started all 10 of UNT’s games at left guard after beating out several of the highly regarded high school prospects the Mean Green signed in recent years.
Gray was a key component of an offensive line that exceled and was an honorable mention All-Conference USA pick.
2. Kyleb Howell, linebacker
UNT dealt with a series of coronavirus infections and contact tracing issues that impacted several key players throughout the season. The Mean Green were hit particularly hard at linebacker.
Starter Tyreke Davis missed four games, while fellow starter KD Davis missed one.
UNT moved H-back Kyleb Howell to linebacker for a game against SMU in the second week of the season out of desperation when it was shorthanded. Howell responded by finishing with 11 tackles, including a tackle for loss.
The Mean Green left Howell on defense the remainder of the season and saw him post 30 tackles on the year.
3. Gabriel and Grayson Murphy, defensive ends
The Murphy twins have always been a package deal. That’s the case again on our rundown of UNT players who exceeded expectations.
Gabriel and Grayson Murphy started out the season working on the Mean Green’s scout team as linebackers. They made a big enough impression that they were elevated to roles as pass rushers midway through the season.
Gabriel Murphy finished with 4.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in seven games, while Grayson Murphy added 3.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss in eight games.
Expectations have always been high for the redshirt freshmen. It’s safe to say they exceeded them in their debut campaign, especially after they got a late start.
4. Loronzo Thompson, wide receiver/defensive back
Thompson exceled as a wide receiver and defensive back in high school before coming to UNT to play on offense.
He shifted to defense when UNT needed help at cornerback and started the final two games of the regular season. He finished with 14 tackles on the year and broke up a pass.
The Mean Green moved Thompson back to wide receiver for their bowl game after Jaelon Darden declared for the NFL draft. Thompson responded by catching five passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
The former Friendswood Clear Brook standout’s all-around contributions were a pleasant surprise.
5. Upton Stout, cornerback
Stout was one of the more highly regarded players UNT signed in its 2020 recruiting class. He was committed to Utah State before flipping to UNT late in the process.
There was little doubt Stout would make an impact at some point. He reached that time quickly in 2020.
Stout started three games, including the Myrtle Beach Bowl. He finished seventh among UNT players with 35 tackles, despite playing in just eight games. He also broke up three passes.