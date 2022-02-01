North Texas has already sent quite the message to the rest of Conference USA over the last few weeks.
The Mean Green just added to it over the weekend with their win over Louisiana Tech that established them as the favorite in the race for the league’s regular season men’s basketball championship.
The Bulldogs had UNT backed into what seemed like an inescapable spot early in the second half when they jumped out to a 17-point lead. The Mean Green came roaring back and pulled out a 63-62 win over Tylor Perry buried a deep 3 in the closing seconds.
“It shows our composure and togetherness,” UNT guard Mardrez McBride said. “To be down on the road like that, some teams would have folded, but we stayed together and came out with a win.”
UNT (15-4, 8-1) also came out alone in first place in the C-USA West Division standings. The Mean Green entered the night tied with Louisiana Tech and UAB at 7-1 in league play.
UAB was upset by Marshall, leaving the Mean Green in perfect position as they look to win a C-USA title for the third straight season.
“It was exciting,” Perry said. “You work so long and hard to put yourself in that position. Give credit to my teammates for us fighting back in that game. I never would have been able to hit that shot had it not been for the way Thomas Bell played down the stretch.”
Bell made a host of plays late, none bigger than pulling down a rebound when Perry missed a three from the corner with 11 seconds left.
Bell ran the ball down and got it back to Perry with enough time to get off another shot.
“I knew I had missed it when I shot the first one,” Perry said. “I thought I knew where the ball was going and could be the one to get it, but when you have Thomas Bell on your team there are not too many times he isn’t going to get it. Once he grabbed it, I was looking for an open spot.”
Perry found it on the wing on the opposite side of the floor. He buried the shot and UNT escaped with the win.
“Winning a game like that reinforced that you always believe you are going to win no matter what the score is,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “You can’t get it back in one play. It has to be done as a team. It’s not one player or one play. It’s collectively how you play defense and are efficient on offense.”
UNT scrambled back and celebrated one of its more memorable comebacks after Perry hit the game-winner.
“I thought the first one was good and knew the second one would be,” McBride said. “I was just worried about the next play and getting a stop to win the game.”
Women’s basketball UNT lookin for consistency heading into road trip
UNT appeared as if it had taken a key step toward turning its season around when it knocked off Southern Miss last week.
All the momentum that 72-66 win created disappeared in a flash in a 72-60 loss to Louisiana Tech just two days later.
UNT (8-9, 2-5) will look to break out of that up-and-down cycle during a tough stretch of three road games in five days that will begin on Thursday at UTEP. UNT will take on the Miners at 8 p.m.
The Mean Green will take on UTSA on Saturday and UAB on Monday.
“We need to find consistency,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “These last couple of weeks we have had a good Thursday and not so good of a Saturday or something like that. We have to find some production across the board, so we have more balance from a stat standpoint. That would help us a ton.”
UNT has leaned on junior guard Quincy Noble, who scored 30 points against Southern Miss and followed up with 25 against Louisiana Tech. She is averaging 15.8 points per game.
“Quincy’s focus changed,” Mitchell said. “She was focused on the 3-ball. She got off that train and focused on being a complete player.”
The trick now for UNT is getting its other key players going offensively and improving on the defensive end. The Mean Green didn’t have a player other than Noble score in double figures in either of their last two games.
“We have very capable people,” Mitchell said. “It’s finding consistency from them.”
Mitchell expressed confidence in a number of players’ ability to come through, including Jazion Jackson, Amber Dixon, Madison Townely and Jaylen Mallard.
UNT will look to find that consistency in its game against UTEP (12-7, 4-5) as it begins a tough stretch of three games in five days.
“This stretch is going to be a challenge,” Dixon said. “It will take a lot of extra focus. We have to make sure we stay together and do what we need to do to win these three games.”
Tennis UNT aims to extend unbeaten start
UNT will travel to take on Memphis at noon on Saturday, when the Mean Green will look to extend a four-match winning streak to open their spring season.
UNT’s match with the Tigers will be its final tuneup for the opening of Conference USA play. The Mean Green will take on UTSA on Feb. 11 in their first match of the league season.
UNT heads into the weekend off a dominating 7-0 win over Lamar.
Track and field Anunagba named C-USA athlete of the week
Karlington Anunagba was named Conference USA’s male track athlete of the week on Tuesday for his performance over the weekend at the Texas Tech Open & Multis in Lubbock.
Anunagba tied a UNT record with a time of 6.69 in the 60 meters, matching the top time in program history set by Keyth Talley in 2010.
Anunagba advanced to the semifinals, where he fell just short of making the finals.
Anunagba’s time ranks second in C-USA this season and is just one tenth of a second behind Karon Dean of UTEP, who posted a time of 6.68 earlier this year.