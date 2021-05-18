Hope Trautwein, one of the greatest female athletes in the recent history of North Texas athletics, has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal.
The Pflugerville native set a host of program records during her senior season with the UNT softball team this spring. The pitcher finished her fourth year at UNT with a 2.05 career ERA that ranks as the best in program history.
The NCAA granted spring sports athletes an additional season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trautwein elected to explore her options to play at another school next season, a UNT source confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Trautwein will be among the most sought-after graduate transfers on the market heading into the 2022 season. She has a 61-24 career record and made college softball history last season when she struck out all 21 batters she faced in a perfect game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Trautwein's performance drew national attention. ESPN picked up the story, as did a host of other national outlets. She was introduced at a Dallas Mavericks game a few days later.
"Even with the Masters and the March Madness there was a women’s sport on ESPN," Trautwein said at the time. "There is an audience for women’s sports. That’s really special."
UNT coach Rodney DeLong was operating under the assumption Trautwein would return for another season with the Mean Green after her perfect game.
"She will be back for another year, which will keep us in the limelight and give us a chance to beat anybody," DeLong said.
Trautwein posted a 61-24 record with 693 strikeouts in her UNT career. She posted a 1.46 ERA as a senior.
UNT won the Conference USA regular season title and entered the conference tournament last week as the top seed and pre-tournament favorite. UNT won its opening game against Western Kentucky before falling to UAB and WKU.
The Mean Green were passed over for a spot in the NCAA regionals when the tournament field was announced on Sunday. UNT has never advanced to an NCAA regional.
Trautwein will have a chance to guide another team to a regional if she follows through and transfers to another program.