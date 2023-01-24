North Texas continued to make a late run at putting together its first signing class under new coach Eric Morris on Tuesday morning when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson.
Nelson announced his decision on his Twitter account.
Nelson is a highly sought-after player who has multiple offers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs. He chose UNT over Texas State, Costal Carolina, Miami (Ohio), New Mexico, New Mexico State and Akron, among others
The 6-foot, 181-pound senior emerged as a top college prospect last season, when he intercepted six passes and was named first-team All-District 23-6A.
Nelson made several key plays for Shadow Creek last season, including returning one of his six interceptions 28 yards for a touchdown in a win over Bridgeland.
UNT offered Nelson a scholarship on Jan. 3.
The Mean Green are shifting to a 3-3-5 defense under new coordinator Matt Caponi and have loaded up on defensive backs in their 2023 recruiting class.
UNT previously landed transfer safeties Phillip Hill (UNLV) and Damon Youngblood (Louisiana-Lafayette). The Mean Green picked up a commitment from Houston North Shore safety Evan Jackson earlier this week.
UNT hosted several prospects over the weekend and is in the stretch run before national signing day on Feb. 1.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.