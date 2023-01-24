Brian Nelson art

North Texas picked up a commitment from Pearland Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson on Tuesday morning.

North Texas continued to make a late run at putting together its first signing class under new coach Eric Morris on Tuesday morning when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson.

Nelson announced his decision on his Twitter account.

North Texas football commitments

The following is a list of players who have committed to join North Texas' 2023 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Transfers
Trey Cleveland Wide receiver Texas Tech
Phillip Hill Safety UNLV
Larry Moore Offensive line Texas Tech
Marcus Moore Defensive line Coffeyville CC
Chandler Rogers Quarterback Louisiana-Monroe
Paula Vaipulu Offensive line Georgia Tech
Damon Youngblood Safety Louisiana-Lafayette
High school players
Dylan Brown-Turner Linebacker South Oak Cliff
Evan Jackson Safety Houston North Shore
Desmond Magiya Offensive line McKinney
Landon Sides Wide receiver Guyer
Dietrich Moore Linebacker Broken Arrow (Okla.)

