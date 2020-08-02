Recruiting in college football is often a long-term process, where a player will consider a scholarship offer for months before finally committing.
North Texas picked up a commitment from Missouri City Ridge Point running back Keith Jackson after a process that was a whole lot quicker.
The Mean Green offered Jackson on July 29. He committed to continue his career at UNT on Sunday morning, just four days later.
Jackson announced his decision on his Twitter account with a simple quote, "This is the day that the Lord has made I will rejoice and be glad in it."
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound senior was offered a scholarship by more than a dozen schools, including Tennessee and Ole Miss.
Jackson rushed for 512 yards and six touchdowns last season in addition to catching six passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Sports Illustrated included Jackson on its list of All-American candidates this summer.
"Jackson is a sturdy, reliable downhill running back, who lacks breakaway top end speed, but is consistent in churning out production," SI said in its evaluation of Jackson. "He is a reliable target out of the backfield and projects as a starter at a mid-major level over the course of his career."
Recruiting website 247Sports rates Jackson as a three-star prospect in its composite rankings of 2021 prospects and lists him at No. 77 in its list of the top running backs in the class.
Jackson was recruited by UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs and tight ends coach Adrian Mayes. He is the first running back to commit to UNT in the Class of 2021.
Jackson is also the second skill position player UNT has added to its class who is included in 247Sports' rundown of the top players in the country. He is rated No. 1,148 nationally. Lubbock Estacado wide receiver TJ Steele, who committed to UNT earlier this summer, comes in at No. 831.
The addition of Jackson vaulted UNT past UTSA into second place in the 247Sports rankings of the top recruiting classes in Conference USA.
Defending C-USA champion Florida Atlantic has the top class in the league.
UNT has excelled in recruiting this summer, despite struggling last season, when the Mean Green finished 4-8.
UNT played in three straight bowl games under Seth Littrell before failing to qualify for the postseason last fall.
The addition of Jackson significantly boosts a class UNT will depend on down the line as it looks to get back on track.