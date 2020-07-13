North Texas landed a host of skill position in the early stages of putting together its 2021 recruiting class.
The Mean Green added their second defensive lineman to complement that early haul on Monday night when Kevin Greene committed to UNT.
The Del City (Oklahoma) defensive tackle announced his decision on Twitter.
I’m committed 💚 @Coach_Mike_D @Coach_Rob_J @1COACH_CARTER @AetElite @CoachClintBowen @SethLittrell @PCobbs43 @TCaid pic.twitter.com/8pYT4I2xmD— KEVIN GREENE (@Kg17impact) July 14, 2020
Greene thanked his family and coaches before announcing his destination.
“After many talks with my parents, coaches and teammates, I have decided to commit to the University of North Texas,” Greene wrote.
Greene, who is 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, was offered a scholarship by the Mean Green late last month. He finished with 22 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, and five sacks last season.
UNT was the only program that competes on the Football Bowl Subdivision level that offered Greene a scholarship. Incarnate Word, which competes on the Football Championship Subdivision level, also offered, along with a host of Division II schools.
Greene is the second prospect to commit to UNT in the last week.
The Mean Green recently picked up a commitment from Robert Johnson, a defensive back from Memphis Academy of Health Sciences.
Greene is the third player in UNT’s class from outside of Texas and the second from Oklahoma. UNT previously picked up a commitment from Bryce Drummond, a quarterback from Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
The Mean Green finished 4-8 last season and are trying to build its class during a time of change for the program.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has five new assistant coaches on his staff heading into the 2020 season after an offseason overhaul.
UNT now has seven players in its recruiting class, despite those challenges. Recruiting website 247Sports rates the Mean Green's class No. 5 in its rundown of the top classes in Conference USA.