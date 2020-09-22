Rayvon Crum first heard about North Texas through his offensive coordinator at Pinson Valley in Alabama.
Dillon Griggs is an old friend of UNT's recruiting coordinator Luke Walerius.
Crum spent a whole lot of time looking into UNT due to that connection. The more he found out about the school and its program, the more convinced he became that UNT was the perfect place to continue his career.
The 6-foot-5, 317-pound tackle announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday night that he had committed to UNT and spoke about his decision a short time later.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT.....Im excited for the next four years @Pinson_Football @Coach_Sam_Shade @LukeWaleriusUNT @MeanGreenFB @MikeBloesch pic.twitter.com/KVhkUpMdtC— BIG CRUM 6️⃣0️⃣ (@rayvon_crum) September 23, 2020
"I picked North Texas because it is the best place for me," Crum said. "I love the vibe of the team and the facilities. It’s really nice.
"I haven’t visited yet, but I took the online virtual tour."
UNT's coaches have told Crum that they project him as a left tackle on the college level. He chose UNT over offers from more than a dozen schools.
Crum also seriously considered West Virginia, Kansas, South Florida, Central Florida and Troy. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The site lists him at No. 157 on its list of the top offensive tackles in the class of 2021.
He plans to sign with the Mean Green on national signing day in February.
Crum is the fifth out-of-state prospect in UNT's class that now includes 14 high school players and Jacob Farrell, who transferred in from Oklahoma State. The group currently ranks second in Conference USA, according to 247Sports. Florida Atlantic has the top-rated class in the league.