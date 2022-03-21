North Texas will pay out a combined $81,000 in performance bonuses to athletic director Wren Baker, men's basketball coach Grant McCasland and women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell after both teams posted landmark seasons.
The UNT men's team won the Conference USA regular season title and advanced to the second round of the National Invitation Tournament before falling to Virginia in an overtime thriller on Sunday night.
The UNT women lost to Tulsa in the opening round of the WNIT on Thursday in their first appearance in the event since 2002.
This season is the first in UNT history that both its men's and women's basketball teams made the postseason in the same year.
The milestones each program reached triggered multiple performance bonus clauses in the contracts Baker, McCasland and Mitchell signed with the school.
McCasland earned $17,500 when UNT won its 25th game of the season, $10,000 for winning the C-USA regular season title, $10,000 for leading the Mean Green to the NIT and $5,000 when UNT knocked off Texas State in the opening round.
McCasland's bonuses total $42,500.
Baker will pick up $15,000 for the UNT men's team winning the regular season C-USA title, $7,500 each for the Mean Green's NIT and WNIT bids and $2,500 for the Mean Green's NIT win over Texas State for a total of $35,500.
Mitchell earned a $6,000 bonus for leading UNT to the WNIT.
McCasland led UNT to the NCAA tournament and an upset win over Purdue in an opening-round game last season. The Mean Green were expected to take a significant step back this season after losing several key players and were picked to finish sixth in the C-USA's preseason coaches' poll.
UNT exceeded those expectations and won a C-USA title for the third straight season when it captured the league's regular season championship. The Mean Green were in the hunt for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament late in the season before a late slide ended their chances.
UNT lost to UTEP in its regular season finale and was upset by Louisiana Tech in the semifinals of the conference tournament.
McCasland praised his veteran players, including Thomas Bell, JJ Murray and Mardrez McBride for helping UNT exceed expectations in a 25-7 season after its loss to Virginia.
“To have a chance at an at-large bid with the guys we lost off last year’s team and their impact says a lot,” McCasland said. “For Thomas, Drez, JJ and Jahmiah Simmons to lead this team to the most wins in program history and the best conference record [16-2] is remarkable. It’s a credit to their heart and will to win. It’s an understatement to say they accomplished a lot. This is the best team we have had here.”
The UNT women also reached a series of milestones. The Mean Green (17-13) posted their best season in C-USA when they finished second in the league's West Division.
"There is no doubt this was a step forward,” Mitchell said of UNT's season following its loss to Tulsa. “You hate to go out like this, but I told the team I was proud of what we were able to accomplish this season."