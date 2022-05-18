UNT on way to NCAA softball regionals as turnaround under Rodney DeLong picks up steam

Rodney DeLong slowly lifted a fist into the air on Sunday as members of the North Texas softball team jumped out of their seats.
UNT’s coach had gathered with his players at the North Texas Athletic Center to experience program history together when the NCAA revealed the fields for this week’s regional tournaments. The Mean Green waited a few anxious moments before finding out they are headed to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Nebraska in their opener of the four-team event on Friday night.
“I’m excited about the regional and to keep playing,” infielder Tayla Evans said. “The girls are ready. We feel like we have a chance.”
The moment seemed unimaginable just four short years ago before DeLong arrived and set about rebuilding a program that had posted just four winning seasons under four coaches in 15 years.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker was hoping for rapid improvement when he hired DeLong. What he got was something even better — one of the more dramatic turnarounds in the recent history of UNT athletics.
The Mean Green tied for Conference USA regular season in DeLong’s debut season in 2019 and won the championship outright in 2021 before breaking through for the tournament title this year.
So, how did DeLong do it?
He and his players cite a host of factors from an improved roster to the support of UNT’s administration.
The most important factor, though, is the culture DeLong has built within the program.
“Coach DeLong preaches about the importance of character, bonding and playing together,” UNT center fielder Lexi Cobb said. “Talent isn’t the most important thing. It’s how we act and mesh as a team. We have learned and grown while playing for coach DeLong. It made us exponentially better playing for each other in every aspect of the game.”
Putting his vision in place
DeLong caught Baker’s attention by building a winner at Austin Peay. The Governors snapped a run of 24 straight losing seasons when they went 39-19 in their lone season under DeLong in 2018.
UNT didn’t have nearly as far to go but was coming off four straight losing seasons under Tracey Kee when it turned to DeLong to build a winner.
There’s nothing particularly complex about what DeLong has done. He’s found the right players, sold them on playing for UNT, fostered the winning culture Cobb talked about and convinced Baker and the rest of UNT’s administration that investing in softball is the right move.
“We came in with a vision and have done really well in recruiting,” DeLong said. “Our support from the administration has also been really good. They buy into our vision and have upgraded our field. The things we ask for, we get.
“You can’t do it without the support of the administration and the financial backing. What they have contributed has really helped the program develop.”
Baker estimates that UNT has spent close to $1.5 million on Lovelace Stadium since DeLong’s arrival. UNT briefly considered building an entirely new stadium but elected to renovate its current home instead. The school added covered batting cages and bullpens two years ago and put in a new infield surface and scoreboard this year.
UNT hopes to renovate the dugouts at Lovelace before next season. Building a clubhouse and expanding the stands are in the long-term plans.
“We feel like we can be a perennial top 25 program, given our location, if we fund it the right way,” Baker said.
What UNT has done so far has already given the program a boost.
“What the school has done with the facility is encouraging,” Evans said. “We feel like we have earned it.”
An influx of talent
None of those facility upgrades would have moved UNT’s program forward had it not been for the way a host of talented players bought into what DeLong was selling.
Molly Rainey was intrigued by what DeLong had to say right away. She started her career at Central Florida before electing to transfer.
“Coach DeLong said we are going to win championships,” Rainey said. “I bought into that. He has brought in talented kids who want to win. We will keep climbing the ladder.”
DeLong was well known in the Texas-Oklahoma softball community when he arrived at UNT. He’s an Oklahoma native and led Cameron to the Division II national tournament in consecutive seasons earlier in his career.
What he’s accomplished in his tenure at UNT has helped him bring in players like Rainey, who was the C-USA tournament MVP.
“The reception is different than when I first got here,” DeLong said. “We have won three championships in three seasons and have won consistently. You can tell players that if they come here, they are going to win championships. And it’s not just talk. It’s something we are doing.”
‘It feels like family’
There is more to UNT’s success than just recruiting talented players.
The culture Cobb talked about is just as important. It helped UNT get through the tough times all teams experience.
“Our culture has been great,” DeLong said. “We have a very mature team that has handled adversity really well all year. We have had fun. Our chemistry is as good as I have ever seen.”
That chemistry was vital late in the season. UNT had a chance to win the C-USA regular season title when it faced Marshall in its final game before the conference tournament.
The Mean Green were up a run heading into the seventh inning before giving up five runs. UNT rallied in its final at-bat but still lost 9-6.
Louisiana Tech won the regular season C-USA title.
That type of loss would have derailed a lot of teams. Thanks to what DeLong has built, UNT quickly recovered and dominated throughout its three-game run to the C-USA title.
UNT came back from a three-run deficit to beat Charlotte 6-3 in its tournament opener. The Mean Green then hammered Louisiana Tech 11-1 in five innings and Western Kentucky 9-0 in another game that was cut to five innings for the championship and NCAA tournament bid.
NCAA tournament bids are what Baker was hoping for back when he hired DeLong.
UNT’s coach had a vision of what UNT could be back then. The Mean Green have been on a quick ascent ever since, one that reached new heights with the program’s first NCAA regional bid.
“It’s a great feeling,” DeLong said. “It’s something we have worked for and set our sights on since we got here. To see it all come together at the right time is pretty special.”