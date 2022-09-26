The North Texas volleyball team will head into a match against Conference USA power Rice on Friday on quite a roll.

The Mean Green opened league play with a two-match swing in Florida and cruised to 3-0 wins over Florida Atlantic and Florida International.

Kristee Porter mug

Kristee Porter

