North Texas offensive lineman Manase Mose stands on the sideline during the Mean Green's loss to SMU at Ford Stadium in the 2019 season. Mose was named to the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award on Thursday.
Manase Mose stepped into North Texas' starting lineup as a redshirt freshman back in 2018 and hasn't left since.
The awards have quickly stacked up for the former Euless Trinity standout along the way. The latest came Thursday when Mose was named to the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
The honor is presented annually to a player of Polynesian ancestry who displays ability and integrity.
Mose has started all 35 games he has played for the Mean Green since his redshirt freshman season. He started out at guard before moving to center last season.
Mose is working at both guard and center as UNT prepares for season opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 4.
"It will help me in the long run," Mose said of playing multiple spots. "I feel comfortable doing it and helping the team get better. I feel good about our offensive line. We have a lot of experience coming back."
Mose will be among the leaders of the group as he looks to build on his list of accomplishments that have piled up over the last few years. He named to the All-Conference USA Freshman Team in 2018, when he was also an honorable mention all-league pick.
Mose was named honorable mention all-league again last season in his first year at center.
UNT coach Seth Littrell spoke highly of Mose and his potential to make an impact again this season no matter where he lines up.
"Manase did a tremendous job at center last year and was exactly what we needed at that time," Littrell said. "He’s smart and understands fronts and schemes."
UNT leaned on Mose and the rest of its offensive line to power its offense last season, when the Mean Green ranked 13th nationally with an average of 230.2 rushing yards per game.
"We put a lot on our offensive line last year, finished in the top 20 in rushing and want to improve on that," UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch said. "We have a chance to with everyone coming back."
Mose is among those key returners in a season he ranks among the top players of Polynesian descent in college football.
