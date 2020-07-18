North Texas athletics is dealing with nine active cases of COVID-19, while nine members of the department have recovered from an infection.
UNT has conducted a total of 385 COVID-19 tests as it continues the process of bringing the members of its athletic department, including staff and students, back to campus in the wake of the pandemic.
A UNT official confirmed the totals to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Saturday afternoon.
The school is administering PCR nasal swab tests that detect active COVID-19 infections to all of its athletes and staff members as they return to campus.
The latest batch of results came back Saturday.
The last of four waves of football players returned to campus on Monday, when UNT opened the NCAA's summer return-to-play period designed to get teams up to speed before the beginning of fall practice. Each of the four waves included approximately 30 players.
The first three waves of players reported on three consecutive Mondays beginning June 8 to resume an offseason conditioning program before the final batch arrived this week. A small group of UNT's staff members were the first to report to campus on June 3.
UNT started to bring its other fall sports teams, including volleyball, back to campus in the past few days. The school's women's soccer team as well as its men's and women's basketball teams were also scheduled to return this month.
UNT has five teams back on campus, the school official said.
UNT instituted a plan to handle the COVID-19 pandemic this summer that relies on testing and social distancing to contain infections. UNT is isolating all school officials and athletes who test positive for the virus to prevent its spread.
UNT had four athletes with active cases of COVID-19 as of July 6. At that point, UNT had one athlete and three staff members who had recovered from an infection.