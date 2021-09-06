The North Texas soccer team didn't have long to regroup after what its players described as a subpar performance in a 2-0 loss to Baylor on their home field on Thursday.
Not with a game at Oklahoma looming Sunday.
The Mean Green took full advantage of the time they had and rebounded in a 2-2 overtime tie against the Sooners.
Olivia Klein came back from a one-game suspension for a red card she received during a tournament in Hawaii by scoring UNT's second goal late in the second half. UNT was up 2-1 at that point but gave up a late goal that send the game into extra time.
UNT couldn't pull out the win in overtime but did get the tie as it continued to get closer to full strength.
Quincy Sheppard also returned to UNT's lineup for its game against Oklahoma after sitting out the Baylor game for undisclosed reasons. Midfielder Manami Okada missed both the Baylor and Oklahoma games.
"I was proud of my team tonight," UNT coach John Hedlund said after the game. "They battled all night, and it was nice to get a few more players back in the lineup that weren't available against Baylor.
"We were six minutes away from winning this game in regulation but give OU credit. Their player hit a great shot to tie the game late and send it into overtime. Hopefully we will get our star midfielder Manami back soon and be at full strength for conference."
UNT (3-1-2) will return to action on Friday in a home game against Stephen F. Austin before closing out nonconference play with a game at Abilene Christian on Sunday.
The Mean Green will open Conference USA play at Florida Atlantic on Sept. 16.
UNT looked a whole lot more prepared for league play after bouncing back from its loss to Baylor with its tie against Oklahoma.
"That wasn't us at all," UNT defender Brooke Lampe said following the Baylor match. "I don't want to claim that as UNT soccer."
What UNT showed against Oklahoma was a whole lot closer to what UNT is aiming for heading into league play.
Volleyball
UNT to return home for tourney this week
UNT will host its second tournament of the season this week.
The Mean Green will face Jackson State and Montana State on Friday in the North Texas Challenge before taking on ACU on Saturday.
UNT (4-2) heads into the event off a solid showing in the UTA Classic. The Mean Green won two of their three matches.
UNT beat Sam Houston and UTA. The Mean Green's lone loss came against Tulsa.
Former Krum standout Rhett Robinson is averaging 4.57 kills per set to lead UNT.
