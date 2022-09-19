One of the remarkable streaks in the history of North Texas athletics came to an end on Sunday, when the UNT women's soccer team fell at home to Florida Atlantic.
The loss ended the Mean Green's NCAA record 65-match unbeaten streak in conference home matches. UNT hadn't lost a home conference game since 2008.
That run came to an end with a 1-0 loss to the Owls.
"As far as the record of not losing a home conference game in over ten years, I just want to thank all of the great players and coaches that were a part of that amazing streak," UNT coach John Hedlund said after the game. "It's a record that I'm very proud of and will probably stand for a long time in all sports."
UNT's streak began during its time in the Sun Belt before the Mean Green carried the run over to Conference USA.
The Mean Green always found a way to at least come away with a tie at home in conference play but came up short against FAU.
The Owls scored in the seventh minute and held off UNT the rest of the way. Summer Brown scored in the 80th minute for the Mean Green only to see the goal waived off because she was offsides.
UNT (5-4-1) is now 1-1 in Conference USA play heading into a road trip Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. The Mean Green will face the Blue Raiders on Thursday before taking on the Hilltoppers on Sunday.
UNT will look to get its offense back on track during the trip. The Mean Green hammered Charlotte 4-0 in their C-USA opener last week and also showed their offensive firepower in a 3-2 loss to Texas Tech.
UNT is averaging 2.7 goals per game on the season.
Volleyball
UNT to open Conference USA play this week
UNT will open Conference USA play this week, when the Mean Green will travel to Florida for matches against Florida Atlantic and Florida International.
UNT will take on FAU on Friday before facing FIU on Sunday.
The Mean Green head into conference play sitting at 6-9 in coach Kristee Porter's first season after winning one of their three matches in the Bobcat Invitational over the weekend.
UNT closed out the tournament with a 3-1 win over Montana State.
Tennis
UNT performs well on opening weekend
UNT opened its fall slate with a strong showing in the ITA Milwaukee Tennis Classic (MTC) and the Boston Invitational over the weekend.
Freshmen Olivia Halvorsen and Gloria Alogo Piqueras advanced to their bracket finals in Boston. Sophomore Jasmine Adams made a run to the quarterfinals in Milwaukee.
Adams beat Xinyu Cai of Wisconsin 6-2, 1-6, 10-4. Cai was ranked No. 117 among players at the Division I level heading into the match.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.