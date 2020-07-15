Dominique James garnered a host of awards during her time with the North Texas soccer program.
The recent UNT graduate added another honor this week when the NCAA unveiled its Woman of the Year Award nominees.
Schools across the country nominate their top female athletes each season. James was among 605 nominated this year, including 259 on the Division I level.
The award recognizes athletes who have completed their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their careers.
James was nominated by UNT after leading the Mean Green to the Conference USA title and an NCAA tournament appearance in each of the last three seasons. She graduated magna cum laude from UNT’s G. Brint Ryan College of Business in December.
James was twice named C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Year while playing for longtime UNT coach John Hedlund. She was named a third-team All-American after the 2018 season and was a three-time, first-team All-C-USA selection.
“I want to thank coach Hedlund, the UNT administration and the NCAA for nominating me for this great honor,” James said in a statement. “I’m very thankful for my time at North Texas and the opportunities both on and off the field it provided for me that prepared me to be a leader. I will forever be proud of my time at UNT, the five trophies we won and all the accomplishments my teammates and I earned.”
UNT twice named James its female athlete of the year.
“This is a great tribute to Dom and the UNT soccer program,” Hedlund said. “She has had a stellar career here at UNT winning multiple championships, being named all-American along with winning several outstanding awards.
“It’s been an honor for me to coach Dom and watch her progress throughout her career into a great champion.”
The C-USA office will select up to two finalists from the eight athletes nominated by member schools. A selection committee will narrow the field of athletes nominated by their conferences to 30 candidates. The group will include 10 from each of the NCAA’s three divisions.
The 30 nominees will then be cut to three from each division. The winner will be chosen from those nine finalists and be named in the fall.
UNT Hall of Fame basketball player Rosalyn Reades was named the NCAA Woman of the Year in 2002.
UNT loses nonconference game
UNT lost a match off its nonconference schedule recently when the Pac-12 announced that will not play nonconference games in multiple sports.
The Mean Green have not yet released their schedule but were set to host Colorado in September, a UNT source said.
The Big Ten has also canceled nonconference games.
The big question for UNT is what will happen if the Big 12 follows the lead of the Pac-12 and Big Ten and cancels nonconference games.
The Mean Green are scheduled to face five Big 12 teams this fall, the source said.