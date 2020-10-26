North Texas won the Conference USA regular season title last season when it knocked off traditional league power Western Kentucky at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green will have the chance to repeat that feat this fall — twice.
C-USA announced a new format for its league slate in men's and women's basketball last week that will have its teams play four two-game series home, four two-game series on the road and one home-and-home series against a league rival.
The league announced the pairings for those series and an 18-game conference season on Monday.
UNT's two-game series at home against WKU on Feb. 18 and Feb. 20 is the highlight of the Mean Green's slate.
UNT won the C-USA title last season after finishing 14-4 in league play and 20-11 overall. WKU and Louisiana Tech finished a game back at 13-5.
Both UNT and WKU are expected to be among the top teams in the league again this season.
The Mean Green will play their home-and-home rivalry series with Rice. The Mean Green will face UAB, UTEP and Louisiana Tech in two-game series at home. They will travel to UTSA, Old Dominion, Southern Miss and Marshall.
UNT won't play Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte or Middle Tennessee.
The UNT women's team will play the same opponents at the opposite sites throughout league play.
C-USA went to its new schedule format to reduce travel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The change is one UNT coach Grant McCasland was more than ready to accept.
"At this point, having seen the challenges of playing football across the country, I'm happy the conference is giving us the chance to play all of our games," McCasland said last week when the format was announced. "Our guys just want to compete."
The UNT men will open C-USA play with a two-game series at home against UAB on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.
Its other home series will be against UTEP on Jan 14 and 16 and Louisiana Tech on Feb. 4 and 6.
The Mean Green's road series will be at UTSA on Jan. 7 and 9, Old Dominion on Jan. 21 and 23, Southern Miss Feb. 11 and 13 and Marshall Feb. 25 and 27.
UNT will travel to Rice on Jan. 28 before returning to host the Owls at the Super Pit on Jan. 30.
The C-USA tournament will be played from March 10-13 at the Ford Center in Frisco.
The UNT women finished 6-12 in league play and 12-19 overall last season and will look to bounce back under Jalie Mitchell. The UNT Hall of Famer guided the Mean Green to back-to-back winning seasons before the team struggled through an injury-filled campaign last year.