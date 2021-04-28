North Texas coach Seth Littrell made the promotion of Chris Petrilli to a full-time on-field role coaching the Mean Green's special teams and outside linebackers official on Wednesday.
Petrilli has been at UNT since 2017, when he worked as a volunteer before becoming a defensive quality control coach.
The Denton Record-Chronicle previously reported that Petrilli would be promoted to fill coach Seth Littrell's last opening for an on-field assistant.
Petrilli will work under new defensive coordinator Phil Bennett while coaching UNT's outside linebackers.
"My family & I are pumped & humbled by this opportunity to serve these amazing @MeanGreenFB athletes!" wrote on his Twitter account. "So many coaches have poured into me over the years & I’m grateful for them especially @CoachBennettUNT. I love @SethLittrell. I love @UNTsocial and I love TEXAS!"
Petrilli coached at Charleston Southern, College of Idaho, Boise State and Drake before landing at UNT. He has worked with special teams units at each of his coaching stops on the college level.
Petrilli will help fill the void left when Mike Ekeler left his job as UNT's special teams coordinator after last season to join the staff at Tennessee.
UNT will look to Petrilli to help its specialists get back on track after a tough 2020 season.
Kicker Ethan Mooney hit all 38 of his extra points but made just half of his 14 field goal attempts.
Mooney was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection in 2019 when he hit 16 of his 20 field goal attempts. The junior is one of a few key specialists UNT has returning.
Punter Bernardo Rodriguez averaged 43.4 yards per attempt last season, a total that ranked seventh in C-USA.
Petrilli’s move into a full-time role at UNT will mark the next step in his rise through the coaching profession. He played wide receiver and defensive back at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.
Petrilli went on to become a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., before receiving an honorable discharge. He went into coaching following his time in the military.
UNT will have six new on-field assistants next season, including Bennett and Petrilli. Linebackers coach Jim Gush, cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley, quarterbacks coach Blake Joseph and defensive line coach Matt Passwaters are also entering their first seasons on Littrell's staff.