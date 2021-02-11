North Texas coach Seth Littrell announced on Thursday that he has promoted Mike Bloesch to offensive coordinator.
Bloesch will take over as UNT's primary play-caller. He spent his first season with the Mean Green last fall as a co-offensive coordinator in addition to serving as UNT's offensive line coach.
Bloesch will continue to coach UNT's offensive line.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported late last month that Bloesch would be promoted to offensive coordinator.
“Coach Bloesch has earned this opportunity,” Littrell said in a statement. “He was such a big part of our success offensively last season and is one of the brightest young offensive minds in the country. I’m very excited to see him continue to build on the foundation we have here to become more explosive and efficient offensively.”
UNT averaged 34.4 points per game last season on its way to a 4-6 season that culminated in a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. UNT ranked eighth nationally with an average of 513.2 yards per game.
Littrell called plays last season when UNT had two co-offensive coordinators in Bloesch and Tommy Mainord.
Littrell credited the way the trio worked together for helping UNT lead Conference USA in scoring offense.
"You have to be able to trust guys," Littrell said last season. "That comes when you build a game plan during the week and make sure you are all on the same page.
"Calling plays on Saturday is not the most difficult thing when you have the right game plan in place."
Bloesch worked from the press box last season and emerged as a key voice when it came to calling plays. Littrell said that there were times Bloesch would suggest a play that he would immediately agree to run.
Littrell has often said that UNT won't stay too far from his offensive system in his tenure at with the Mean Green. He was a highly successful offensive coordinator at North Carolina, Indiana and Arizona before coming to UNT.
The Mean Green have been consistently successful offensively under Littrell, who hired Graham Harrell as his offensive coordinator when he arrived at UNT in 2016.
Harrell stayed on through 2018 before leaving for Southern Cal. Littrell hired Bodie Reeder to take over as his offensive coordinator heading into the 2019 season. Reeder lasted just one season before he was fired.
Littrell took over as UNT's primary play-caller heading into last season.
Bloesch quickly emerged as a key sounding board for Littrell, who elected to turn over play-calling duties to a coach he has described as a rising start in the profession.
Bloesch worked as a high school coach as well as a college analyst and quality control coach before becoming a full-time assistant on the college level for the first time at Tulsa. He became the Golden Hurricane's offensive line coach late in the 2015 season.
Bloesch left Tulsa to come to UNT, where he became a full-time coordinator for the first time on Thursday.