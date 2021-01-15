North Texas rode its defense all the way to the Conference USA regular season title last season.
The Mean Green returned to that familiar form on Friday in the opener of a two-game series against UTEP at the Super Pit.
UNT held the Miners to 15 points in the first half and cruised from there for a 63-33 win that got the Mean Green back on track after a tough loss to UTSA in the finale of its opening series in league play last week.
UNT gave up 46 points in the second half of the Roadrunners’ come-from-behind win.
The Mean Green rebounded in impressive fashion in their win over UTEP. The 33 points UNT allowed against Miners was the lowest total the Mean Green have surrendered since the program moved to the Division I level in 1957.
“The biggest thing is we played a complete game defensively from tip to buzzer from a personnel standpoint to how we defend with energy,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We executed well.”
UTEP came into the night averaging 77.3 points per game and hadn’t scored less than 61 points in a game all season. The Miners have two players who rank among the more potent scorers in C-USA in guard Souley Boum and forward Bryson Williams.
Boum came into the night averaging 17.6 points per game, while Williams was adding 15.7. UNT (6-5, 2-1 C-USA) locked in on both just days after falling to UTSA 77-69 in San Antonio for its first loss in conference play.
Williams finished with four points from the free-throw line after missing all eight of his shots from the field. Boum scored three points on a 3 in the opening moments of the game.
“We executed the game plan defensively,” UNT guard James Reese said. “We don’t change. Everyone was locked in.”
UNT set the tone early in the first half when it held UTEP (6-5, 2-3) scoreless for 5:06 while stringing together a 9-0 run that gave the Mean Green a 17-6 lead.
Reese hit a jumper and followed up with a 3 to get UNT going offensively during the run.
The Mean Green took care of the rest on the defensive end while holding UTEP to 19.2% (5 of 26) shooting in the first half. The Miners hit just one shot from the field after Jamal Bieniemy nailed a 3 with 7:26 left in the fist half that snapped UTEP’s scoreless drought.
“We followed what coach Hodge wanted us to do,” UNT guard Mardrez McBride said of assistant coach Ross Hodge, who handles the Mean Green’s defense. “We have another one tomorrow. We have to lock in again.”
Reese led UNT with 16 points and was the only player to finish in double figures for either team. The Mean Green didn’t need a whole lot more on a night it controlled the game defensively.
McCasland attributed UNT’s performance defensively largely to the way he used his bench. The Mean Green had 11 players see time against the Miners, including nine who scored.
What was more important was what those players contributed on the defensive end.
“We played a lot more players, which helped us keep up our energy for 40 minutes,” McCasland said.
The result was a memorable performance on the defensive end that helped UNT get back on track after locking down on UTEP and two of the top offensive players in C-USA in Boum and Williams.
“They didn’t score in transition, and they shot the shots we wanted them to shoot,” McCasland said. “Williams isn’t going to be held scoreless from the field very often.”
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}North Texas 63, UTEP 33{/h3}
UTEP (6-5, 2-3) – Verhoeven 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-8 4-4 4, Boum 1-4 0-1 3, Kennedy 1-8 1-2 3, Bieniemy 4-9 0-2 9, Agnew 2-8 2-4 6, Siolund 0-2 2-2 2, Odigie 2-5 0-0 4, Hess 0-3 0-0 0, Vuikic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-51 9-15 33.
NORTH TEXAS (6-5, 2-1) – Bell 3-3 0-0 8, Simmons 3-5 0-0 6, Reese 5-8 4-6 16, McBride 3-5 1-2 9, Hamlet 3-7 1-1 8, Jones 2-8 0-0 6, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Ousmane 2-3 0-2 4, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 7-12 63.
Halftime – UNT 31-15 Three-point goals – UTEP 2-25 (Williams 0-5, Boum 1-2, Kennedy 0-3, Bieniemy1-4, Agnew 0-5, Siolund 0-2, Hess 0-3, Vuikic 0-1) UNT 8-18 (Bell 2-2, Reese 2-5, McBride 2-4, Hamlet 0-1, Jones 2-4, Lewis 0-1, Murray 0-1) Fouled out – Osumane Rebounds – UTEP 24 (Agnew 4), UNT 39 (Hamlet 8) Assists – UTEP 4 (Bieniemy 2), UNT 16 (Simmons 5) Total fouls – UTEP 17, UNT 17. A – 1,236.