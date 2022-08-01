Davis Bednarik
North Texas linebacker KD Davis (1) chases after Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert during the Mean Green's loss to the RedHawks last season at Toyota Stadium. Davis was named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award on Monday.

 DRC file photo

North Texas linebacker KD Davis continued to pile up preseason honors on Monday when he was named to watchlist for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

The honor is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football each season. There are 90 players on this year's watchlist.

KD Davis mug

Davis

