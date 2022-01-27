Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 27, 2022 @ 4:45 pm
Zahodri Jackson
North Texas has landed Utah State transfer cornerback Zahodri Jackson.
The Florida native played in 13 games as a reserve last season. He entered the NCAA transfer portal in the days leading up to the Aggies appearance in the LA Bowl.
Jackson posted at least one tackle in all but two of Utah State's games in 2021. He recorded 56 tackles and three pass breakups while playing in 35 games for the Aggies.
A UNT source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Thursday that Jackson has joined the team. He is expected to be added to UNT's roster in the coming days.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Florida native spent five seasons at Utah State, including a redshirt year in 2017.
Jackson will have one season of eligibility remaining at UNT, where he will add experience at cornerback. UNT had several young players at the position last season.
Dillion Williams, Ridge Texada and Loronzo Thompson were all on UNT's depth chart for the Frisco Football Classic. All three were listed as freshmen in terms of eligibility.
The Mean Green made dramatic strides defensively last season in their first year under coordinator Phil Bennett. UNT allowed 27.5 points per game, down from 42.8 in 2020.
UNT's improvement helped the Mean Green qualify for a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons under coach Seth Littrell.
Jackson is the latest player UNT has landed from the transfer market as it looks to build on that run and win its first bowl game under Littrell.
UNT has landed six transfers from other Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision schools as well as two junior college transfers for its 2022 class.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
