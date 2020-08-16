North Texas has landed a host of transfers who have helped pave the way for the program's rise during Seth Littrell's four seasons as the Mean Green's coach.
UNT added another player who will look to follow in that path Sunday night, when former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jacob Farrell announced on Twitter that he is transferring to UNT.
When one door closes another one opens! Excited to get to work! #Committed #GMG @SethLittrell @MikeBloesch @LukeWaleriusUNT pic.twitter.com/irZzr9PEhp— Jacob Farrell (@jfarrell_52) August 17, 2020
"When one door closes another one opens! Excited to get to work," Farrell wrote.
Farrell was a redshirt sophomore at Oklahoma State and played in games against Oregon State and McNeese State last season.
Farrell and fellow offensive lineman Bryce Bray were both reportedly dismissed from Oklahoma State for a violation of team rules.
Farrell entered the NCAA transfer portal a short time later.
"I would like to thank everyone at Oklahoma State for everything they have done for me in my two years there!" Farrell wrote in a message on Twitter announcing his intent to transfer on Aug. 11. "To the best fans, coaches and teammates, I will forever be grateful for all memories I made, and relationships that will last a lifetime. I wish nothing but success to Oklahoma State. With that being said I have entered the transfer portal to find my new home!"
Farrell landed at UNT a short time later. He will sit out the upcoming season as a transfer and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining unless he receives a waiver to play this season.
Farrell, who is 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, was highly recruited coming out of Sulphur (Oklahoma) High in 2018. He was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, which listed him at No. 55 in its composite rankings of the top tackle prospects in the class.
Farrell was a first-team selection on the Daily Oklahoman's all-state team.
UNT lost four senior offensive linemen from its depth chart for a season-ending loss to UAB last fall and is looking to rebuild up front over the next few years.
The addition of Farrell will give UNT another option and another transfer to add to add to those Littrell and his staff have already landed. UNT brought in cornerback Jordan Rucker, a former Denton Ryan standout who began his career at Purdue, and Amani Gilmore, a quarterback from Kentucky, earlier this summer.
Offensive lineman D'Andre Plantin (Virginia Tech) and cornerback Nick Harvey (South Carolina/Texas A&M) both played key roles for UNT last season after transferring in.
UNT held its first scrimmage of fall practice on Saturday as it looks to bounce back from a 4-8 season last fall. The Mean Green played in bowl games in three straight seasons under Littrell before struggling last year.
UNT is set to open the season on Sept. 5 at home against Houston Baptist.