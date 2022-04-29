Tyree Eady called up one of his old friends for some insight on North Texas not too long ago.
The North Dakota State guard was looking for the right spot to transfer to for a graduate year. Deng Geu seemed like the perfect person to ask about UNT.
Geu played for NDSU before transferring to UNT, where he filled a key role on a team that won the Conference USA regular season title.
“We still talk when we get a chance,” Eady said. “He had nothing but great things to say about North Texas.”
That endorsement was one of a host of reasons Eady committed to continue his career with the Mean Green this week.
The 6-foot-5 guard started games in all four of his seasons at NDSU and averaged 10.3 points and 5.0 rebounds last season.
Eady visited UNT recently and committed to the Mean Green over offers from Colorado State, Santa Clara and Montana.
“The coaching staff, the players and the direction of the program made it a good fit,” Eady said. “We have a lot of the same goals and aspirations. All the players are well connected, there is a great family atmosphere and the coaching staff knows what it’s talking about. They are knowledgeable, honest and genuine. It seems like a great place for me and my family.”
Eady will have one season of eligibility remaining at UNT.
The Mean Green have won a C-USA title in each of the last three seasons under coach Grant McCasland. UNT won the regular season title this spring and went on to win a game in the National Invitation Tournament.
“The success they have had was a part of it,” Eady said. “That wasn’t the only thing, but they are a team that has been progressively getting better since coach Mac has been there.”
Eady named his versatility and team-first approach as his biggest strengths as a player. He finished with 33 steals and 12 blocks last year and is considered an elite defender.
Eady spent five seasons at NDSU. He told the coaching staff that he would leave before his final year at the school.
Eady helped lead the Bison to the Summit League championship game, where they fell to South Dakota State.
“It was time to move on and let the young guys take over,” Eady said. “I wanted to get into a new environment and grow my game.”
He found the right spot to continue his career at UNT and joined the Mean Green’s recruiting class that also includes Mary transfer guard Kai Huntsberry, New Hampshire transfer forward Jayden Martinez and Dayton transfer center Moulaye Sissoko.
Eady is confident he and UNT’s other newcomers will fit in with a program coming off a 25-7 season that saw the Mean Green set a record for wins in a season.
“There are no selfish players on the team,” Eady said. “We will go and compete every night with the mindset we are going to win.”