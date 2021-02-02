North Texas' quarterback situation became a whole lot more intriguing Tuesday morning when the Mean Green added yet another transfer quarterback to its roster.
Jace Ruder, a Kansas native who spent the last three seasons at North Carolina, announced that he is transferring to UNT on his Twitter account.
Ruder is set to graduate from North Carolina in May and will join UNT as a graduate transfer this summer.
Grateful for the opportunity! Time to get to work @MeanGreenFB. Let's go win a championship! #GMG
Ruder was a four-star prospect when he graduated from Norton (Kansas) High in 2018 and held offer from a host of Power Five conference teams, including Baylor, Georgia and Florida State.
Ruder, who is 6-3 and 225 pounds, committed to North Carolina in the summer of 2017. UNT coach Seth Littrell spent the 2014-15 as the Tar Heels offensive coordinator before taking over at UNT.
Ruder played sparingly at North Carolina in each of the last three seasons. He completed two of his three pass attempts for 11 yards in 2020.
Ruder entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 21. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Ruder broke his leg in a game against Appalachian State in 2019 and suffered a collarbone injury that derailed his freshman season in 2018. He played in six games over the course of three seasons when he completed 7 of 10 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Ruder received a medical redshirt during his time at North Carolina. The NCAA did not count the 2020 season towards players' eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, giving Ruder another season of eligibility.
Ruder will join what could be an intriguing quarterback competition once he arrives at UNT over the summer. Jason Bean and Austin Aune split time last season.
Aune threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall. Bean threw for 1,131 yards and 14 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 346 yards and five touchdowns.
Bean started seven of UNT's 10 games, including the Mean Green's loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Aune was unavailable for the game due to undisclosed medical concerns.
Aune will return in 2021. Bean entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after the season and is not expected to return. Kentucky transfer Amani Gilmore, veteran backup Kason Martin, redshirt freshman Will Kuehne and early enrollee Bryce Drummond will also contend for playing time heading into the 2021 season.
UNT led Conference USA with an average of 34.4 points per game last season. The Mean Green struggled to translate that production offensively into wins while allowing a league-worst 42.8 points per game and finished 4-6.
UNT signed 16 players during the early signing period in November. Littrell said at the time that the Mean Green had about a half a dozen scholarships remaining.
UNT was expected to pursue several transfers who could make an immediate impact in 2021.
Ruder is the first transfer UNT has landed since the early period heading into national signing day on Wednesday.