Michael Akers lifted his phone and had it perfectly lined up to capture what he assumed would be the moment the North Texas women's golf team found out where it is headed for the NCAA regionals next month.
It turned out, UNT's head coach and his players had to wait a little longer to find out their destiny during the NCAA selection show on Wednesday.
Akers and the Mean Green assumed they would be placed in the Stillwater Regional in Oklahoma. They landed in Albuquerque Regional instead for the 12-team event that will take place from May 9-11 at The Championship Course on the campus of the University of New Mexico.
Akers still got his photo of the moment UNT's name popped up on screen during his team's watch party but not until he and his team got over a moment of surprise.
"Oh, we're not there?" one of UNT's players asked after UNT didn't appear in the 12-team field for Stillwater.
"I am kind of surprised," Akers said. "We thought it was going to be Oklahoma State, but it’s exciting.
"We have a good opportunity to advance."
UNT is the No. 8 seed in the field that is headed by top-seeded Oregon. Florida, Texas and Arizona are the second through fourth seeds. The top four teams from each region will advance to the national finals from May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
UNT heads into the tournament ranked No. 47 in the latest Golfstat poll. Oregon is the top-ranked team in the field at No. 2. Florida (No. 10), Texas (No. 14) and Arizona (No. 24) are all ranked in the Top 25.
Georgia, TCU, Louisville, Oklahoma, Sam Houston State, Northern Arizona and New Mexico State round out the field.
UNT heads into its regional riding a wave of momentum after winning the Conference USA tournament for the second straight year and will also be highly motivated. The Mean Green were slated to play in the Baton Rouge Regional last season that was canceled due to poor course conditions.
UNT went on to win the Let Them Play Classic, an event organized by Barstool Sports. The pain of missing out on an opportunity to advance in the NCAA tournament still lingers for the Mean Green despite their win in the Let Them Play event.
"We are all really excited," sophomore Ellie Roth said. "We are holding a grudge and are ready to take advantage of our opportunity."
UNT finished six shots back of Texas at The Bruzzy, its home tournament earlier this month. The Mean Green finished nine shots behind TCU and 20 shots ahead of Oklahoma, two of the other teams slated to play in the Albuquerque Regional.
UNT has not played on The Championship Course the regional will be played on but will have a good scouting report from assistant coach Emma Edwards, who played at New Mexico.
The Mean Green are hoping to get back to full strength heading into the tournament. Junior Emilie Ricaud did not play in The Bruzzy and wasn't at full strength in the conference tournament.
UNT's players are hoping they are rounding into form at just the right time to shine in the NCAA regionals after their opportunity was washed away last year in Baton Rouge.
"Hopefully we will get the chance to do what we couldn’t do last year," UNT senior Audrey Tan said. "We are going to have fun. It’s another tournament and a strong field, but we have played against strong fields all semester. We will keep the top four in mind and will have fun as we go."