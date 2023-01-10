There might not have been a bigger concern for North Texas heading into Eric Morris’ debut season as the Mean Green’s head coach than sorting out its quarterback situation.
UNT took a key step toward that goal on Tuesday, when it landed Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers.
The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout announced his decision to transfer to UNT on his Twitter account.
“Let’s work,” Rogers wrote.
"Let's work!" Rogers wrote on Twitter, tagging Coach Morris.
Rogers threw for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Warhawks last season, when he also rushed for 353 yards and five touchdowns.
Rogers entered the transfer portal after the season.
UNT was in the market for another quarterback after Austin Aune declared for the NFL draft following the 2022 campaign, when he led the Mean Green to an appearance in the Conference USA title game and the Frisco Bowl.
UNT brought in a host of transfer quarterbacks late in the tenure of former coach Seth Littrell, including Grant Gunnell (Memphis), JD Head (Louisiana Tech) and Stone Earle (Abilene Christian).
Rogers will give UNT another intriguing option. The 6-foot, 194-pound junior was rated among the top 50 dual-threat quarterbacks in the class of 2019 by 247Sports.
“Chandler is competitive, confident, hardworking and really poised under pressure,” said Kirk Thor, Rogers coach at Lake Ridge. “He sees the field really well, commands it and has a quiet confidence about him. He has all the intangibles and is a winner.
“He has high expectations for his teammates and himself. He makes the people around him better.”
Rogers has spent the last few years looking for the right place to capitalize on his talents. He signed with Southern Miss out of high school before spending a year at Blinn College.
Rogers then signed with Louisiana Monroe, where he started six straight games in the 2021 season after starter Rhett Rodriguez went down with an injury. He won the starting job heading into last season and went to post a memorable campaign that included throwing for 371 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to South Alabama.
Rogers was highly recruited after he entered the transfer portal and visited Cal. He had one goal as he looked for his next home after time at Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe.
“That I’m one of the best quarterbacks in the nation that nobody has ever heard of,” Rogers told Chris Hummer of 247Sports.
Rogers will look prove that is the case under Morris at UNT, which is entering a key time in its history. The Mean Green are leaving C-USA for the American Athletic Conference this summer.
Morris took over a team that finished 7-7.
Morris talked about his plan to help the Mean Green improve on that finish and compete in the American during his introductory press conference.
“Texas high school talent is where we’ll start and then we’ll move into the transfer portal when we have positions of need, especially if kids want to come back home to the DFW area,” Morris said.
Rogers is just that type of player and became a foundational piece of UNT’s recruiting class.
Morris and his staff got off to a late start in recruiting. UNT did not fire Littrell until after the Mean Green’s loss to UTSA in the C-USA title game on Dec. 2.
Morris was not hired until Dec. 13 and has been working quickly to put together his staff and 2023 recruiting class. He visited Coffeyville Community College defensive lineman Marcus Moore, who was previously committed to UNT and convinced him to stick with that decision.
UNT has since landed a commitment from Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides.
The midterm signing period in college football ends on Sunday. The late signing period is also quickly approaching on Feb. 1.
UNT is expected to work quickly in the next few days to add to its class that added an intriguing foundational piece on Rogers.
“He’s been to some good places and done a good job,” Thor said. “He loves challenges and is really good at what he does. UNT got a good one.”
