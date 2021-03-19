North Texas continued building for the future just hours before taking on Purdue in the NCAA tournament on Friday.
Aaron Scott, a small forward from Legacy School of Sport Sciences in Spring, announced his commitment to UNT early in the afternoon on Twitter.
#COMMITTED💚 pic.twitter.com/8bepdautfO— AaronScott (@Aaronnscotttt) March 19, 2021
The 6-foot-6 small forward spoke about his decision a short time later.
“North Texas is a winning program, their style of play fits me, and the coaches showed me a lot of love,” Scott said of the reasons he picked UNT. “I like the way they play defense. I’m a versatile player. That will help me fit into their system.
“North Texas being a winning program was also definitely a part of it.”
Scott is a consensus top 30 player in Texas in the class of 2021. TexasHoops.com has Scott listed at No. 28 on its rundown of the top players in the state, while Texas Top 100 has Scott ranked No. 24.
Legacy is a private school that features some of the top players in the state. The team has players committed to Texas A&M, Mount Saint Mary’s and McNeese State.
Scott played at Klein Oak before transferring to Legacy for his senior season. The move helped him attract the attention of programs across the country while playing on a loaded team.
“I benefitted from playing for Legacy because I got to showcase my talents nationally,” Scott said.
Scott passed on offers from more than a half dozen programs to commit to UNT and ultimately picked the Mean Green over Texas State. UNT assistant coach Matt Braeuer recruited Scott.
The Mean Green have four seniors in their starting lineup, including point guard Javion Hamlet. The Mean Green’s point guard led UNT to the Conference USA tournament title and its first berth in the NCAA tournament since 2010.
Forwards Zachary Simmons and Thomas Bell, as well as guard James Reese are also seniors.
UNT has put itself in position to quickly rebuild if those players elect to leave the program after the season. The NCAA granted college basketball players an additional season of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hamlet and Simmons have both said they will wait until after the season to decide if they will return for an additional year at UNT.
UNT previously picked up commitments from DeSoto forward Chrisdon Morgan and Kingfisher, Oklahoma, forward Matthew Stone.
Morgan is rated No. 22 among players in the Texas in the class of 2021 by Texashoops, while Stone was one of the top players in Oklahoma this season.
“We have a lot of talent coming in” Scott said. “We all built a bond. The class is going to be really good. We can continue the winning ways of the program.”