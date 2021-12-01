North Texas landed eight players on the Pro Football Focus All-Conference USA team.
The website released its team on Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Dion Novil was UNT's lone representative on the first team. UNT also had one player named to the second team in defensive end Gabriel Murphy.
The majority of UNT players selected landed on the third team, where the Mean Green had four picks — running back DeAndre Torrey, tight end Jason Pirtle, defensive tackle Roderick Brown and defensive end Grayson Murphy.
Running back Ikaika Ragsdale and linebacker KD Davis were both honorable mention picks.
Novil is one of UNT's most productive players and helped spark the Mean Green's turnaround in their first season under coordinator Phil Bennett. The Abilene native elected to return for a fifth season at UNT and has posted 45 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
Novil has also blocked two kicks in his final season with the Mean Green, who improved dramatically in their first season under Bennett. UNT allowed 27.5 points per game during the regular season, down substantially from the 42.8 points the Mean Green allowed in 2020.
Several players improved dramatically while playing under Bennett, including Gabriel Murphy, who finished with 45 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks in the regular season.
Grayson Murphy has 33 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Brown is expected to anchor the middle of UNT's defensive line following Novil's departure and showed potential while posting 19 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
Torrey and Pirtle joined Novil in returning for a fifth season at UNT and were highly productive.
Torrey became just the sixth player in program history to rush for 3,000 career yards after rolling up 1,215 thus far in his final year with the Mean Green. Pirtle has caught 38 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns and has been one of UNT's most consistent threats in the passing game throughout the year, catching passes in every game this season.
Ragsdale has also been a key part of UNT's offense and is the Mean Green's second-leading rusher. He has 511 yards and five touchdowns.
Davis leads UNT with 107 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss. He also has 5.0 sacks on the season.
UNT players enter transfer portal
UNT defensive back Cinque Williams and defensive end Davontae McCrae announced their intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.
Williams, a Southlake Carroll graduate, played in five games this season. McCrae has not play in a game this year.