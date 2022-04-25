North Texas picked up a commitment from Moulaye Sissoko on Monday.
Sissoko spent three seasons at Dayton before entering the NCAA transfer portal late last month.
The 6-foot-9 center announced his decision on Twitter.
Former Dayton Center, Moulaye Sissoko will transfer to UNT #GMG 🟢🦅— Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 25, 2022
The native of Mali averaged 2.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last season, the most productive of his tenure at Dayton.
Sissoko was a highly regarded recruit when he signed with the Flyers over offers from a host of schools, including Mississippi State and South Carolina out of Lincoln Academy in Suwanee, Georgia. He struggled to find his footing at Dayton and spent his first season at the school in 2019-20 as a redshirt.
Sissoko played in 14 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020-21 before having season-ending knee surgery. He showed promise last season after recovering.
Sissoko scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds in a loss to Austin Peay. He later scored eight points in back-to-back games against Toledo and Vanderbilt in the National Invitational Tournament.
“As a team player, you’ve got to know your role and what the coaches are asking you to do,” Sissoko said told the Dayton Daily News in January. “You’ve got to be able to stay ready. Every time I get on the court, I’m just trying to impact winning, whether it’s by grabbing rebounds or playing defense or pick-and-roll coverages.”
Sissoko has three seasons of eligibility remaining and visited Northern Iowa before committing to UNT. He is the third transfer to join the Mean Green since the end of last season.
UNT previously added New Hampshire transfer forward Jayden Martinez and Mary transfer guard Kai Huntsberry.
Sissoko is expected to bolster UNT's frontcourt that lost one key player in forward Thomas Bell to graduation. Backup forward Hameir Wright also graduated.
Starting forward Abou Ousmane is set to return, along with power forward Chris Morgan.
Morgan spent last season as a redshirt.
UNT won the regular season Conference USA title last season before falling to Louisiana Tech in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The Mean Green went on to beat Texas State in the NIT before falling to Virginia.
UNT won a C-USA title for the third straight year set a program record for wins in a season after finishing 25-7.
The Mean Green are set to return several of their key players, including guard Tylor Perry, a first-team All-C-USA selection.
UNT led the country in scoring defense with an average of 55.7 points allowed per game in 2021-22, largely because of its ability to control the paint.
The Mean Green added a player who could help them build on that history of success defensively when they landed Sissoko.