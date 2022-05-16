Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 16, 2022 @ 6:40 pm
Latrell Neville
Latrell Neville was considered one of the elite wide receiver prospects in Texas not all that long ago.
The former Fort Bend Hightower standout will look to capitalize on his considerable potential at North Texas this fall.
Neville committed to the Mean Green on Monday, less than a month after he left Nebraska without playing a down for the Huskers.
Neville announced his decision on his Twitter account.
"Let's Get Paid!" Neville wrote.
Let’s Get Paid! @SethLittrell pic.twitter.com/9OKSXEiaJ8
— S E V E N (@LatrellNeville7) May 16, 2022
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Texas native was was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of high school. The site listed him among the top 125 wide receivers in the class of 2021.
More than 30 programs across the country offered Neville a scholarship at some point during his recruiting process, including Alabama, Florida and Georgia. He was briefly committed to Virginia Tech.
Neville was not in contention for playing time coming out of spring practice at Nebraska and entered the transfer portal.
Neville will be eligible this fall at UNT when he joins a wide receivers room with plenty of highly regarded players and more than a few injury questions heading into the 2022 season.
UNT lost starters Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush after both played in just two games before suffering season-ending injuries last season. Shorter missed spring practice, while Bush was limited.
Both are expected back this fall. The addition of Neville will give the Mean Green another option.
UNT leaned on former walk-on Roderic Burns last season, when he caught 58 passes for 802 yards and four touchdowns. Burns was awarded a scholarship in the middle of the year.
The Mean Green have dipped into the transfer portal frequently over the last few months as they look to bolster an offense that averaged 27.5 points per game in 2021.
UNT coach Seth Littrell lamented the Mean Green's lack of explosive plays frequently last season after Shorter and Bush went down for the season.
UNT added Missouri transfer wide receiver Jay Maclin in its last recruiting class and picked up a commitment from former Arizona and Memphis quarterback Grant Gunnell late last week.
Maclin participated in spring practice and is in line to start in the fall.
The Mean Green finished 6-7 last season after falling to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic. UNT will open the season on Aug. 27 at UTEP.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
