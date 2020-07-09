North Texas added a commitment from Robert Johnson, a defensive back/wide receiver from Memphis Academy in Tennessee, late Thursday.
Johnson announced his decision on his Twitter account.
i’m committed 💚 ! @901Phenom @Coach_CJ15 @BHZKID23 @CoachMoneyMitch @coachgscott1 @MeanGreenFB @CoachAHayes @LukeWaleriusUNT #Paramount21 #GMG #LeaveALegacyAtUNT @J3M7v7 pic.twitter.com/7rMyqv5QWY— Robert Johnson ⁸ 👹 (@r3blitty) July 10, 2020
Johnson thanked God, his family, friends and coaches before acknowledging he had elected to continue his career at UNT.
"After many prayers and talk(ing) with my family I've decided to follow my heart and commit to North Texas University !!!" Johnson wrote.
Johnson, who is 6-foot-2, was also offered a scholarship by Ohio.
UNT rarely ventures outside of Texas in recruiting. Oklahoma quarterback Bryce Drummond is the only other player in UNT's recruiting class that now includes seven players from outside of the state.
Johnson does not have a profile on 247Sports and is not rated by Rivals.com, which lists him as a wide receiver. The tweet Johnson posted to acknowledge his commitment indicates he will play defensive back for the Mean Green.
He is the first defensive back in the class of 2021 to commit to UNT.
The Mean Green currently have the fifth-ranked class among Conference USA schools, in 247Sports' rankings.
The Mean Green finished 4-8 last season, snapping a run of three consecutive bowl appearances under head coach Seth Littrell.